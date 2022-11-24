Spacee further expands on Deming retail innovation, launches virtual walkthrough feature that lets retail managers see shelves, get real-time inventory data remotely

The company's new Deming shelf-mounted robots feature live video feeds.

Deming has been proven to help retailers improve supply chain efficiency and reduce costs.

DUBAI, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacee, which provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help businesses drive new insights, improve efficiency and boost revenue, launched a new version of its Deming shelf-mounted robots with live video feed capabilities, allowing retail store managers to see shelves and get real-time inventory snapshots remotely.

Skip Howard, founder and CEO of Spacee, said: "There is a huge gap between what data retailers can collect in their e-commerce operations and what they can get from physical stores. Spacee helps fill that gap with critical in-store customer and supply chain data. Our latest Deming robots now take it to the next level with live and recorded video feeds."

Spacee's unobtrusive Deming robots roam across shelves capturing inventory data. While it can take several days for staff to capture inventory manually and a full day for a floor robot, Deming can provide an accurate inventory accounting of an entire facility in under a minute. Deming installation requires just one tool and about 30 minutes per aisle.

Halim El Roumi, regional director at Spacee, said: "The UAE is a nurturing ground for innovation, helping elevate virtually every industry. Deming has been proven to improve supply chain efficiency, reduce stockouts and waste, and reduce costs, elevating retail businesses in the UAE and GCC. We look forward to continually empowering the region and reflecting the utmost in AI innovations in service of customers and clients."

Deming provides critical inventory data for retailers who pick e-commerce orders out of stores. Deming is the only retail inventory measurement solution that provides accurate, near-real-time data and creates a video walkthrough that managers can view from anywhere. Retailers can use Deming just for video walkthroughs or add extra capabilities such as inventory tracking.

To learn more about Spacee's Deming, visit https://www.spacee.com/products/deming. To schedule a demo, email info@spacee.com.

About Spacee:

Spacee pioneered the use of computer vision in retail and now provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help retailers and consumer brands create engaging in-store experiences and improve efficiency. Spacee's interactive in-store displays are proven to boost sales without increasing labour costs, and its hidden mini-shelf robots collect near real-time inventory data needed to decrease stockouts and improve supply chain efficiency. The company works with leading retail, automotive, hospitality and entertainment brands, including Morrison's, Mercedes Benz and Audi. Learn more at spacee.com.

