Brendan King named Canada's Most Admired CEO

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SASKATOON, Canada) – November, 24, 2022 – Vendasta's CEO, Brendan King, has been named a winner of the Canada's Most Admired CEO™ award by Waterstone Human Capital. Brendan was recognized as the most admired CEO in the Growth companies category.

Since King founded the company in 2008, Vendasta has grown to more than 725 employees and now delivers marketing and technology services to almost 6 million small and medium sized businesses around the world. The company has raised more than $160 million in venture capital and continues to execute its aggressive growth strategy.

Waterstone Human Capital is Canada's leading cultural talent management firm. This national program recognizes CEOs who have achieved significant accomplishments in their careers with a specific focus on using the power of culture to drive organizational performance. Nominees were scored on five key performance areas: vision, strategy, and leadership; cultural and people development; innovative business achievements and competitiveness; corporate social responsibility; and organizational performance.

"We are so honoured to have Brendan named to this award," says Jean Parchewsky, Vendasta's VP of People Operations. "I feel grateful to work alongside Brendan and I am continually inspired by his passion and leadership. He has a magnetism that moves people and sparks our employees to not only dream, but to make those dreams come true. I love his authenticity and passion for meeting and interacting with as many employees as possible. His office door is open to all and there is never a dull moment. I am excited for the adventure ahead with him."

Brendan embodies Vendasta's core values of drive, innovation, respect, and agility. As Vendasta's CEO, Brendan is a key driver of the culture. His belief that leadership has one of the most important roles in business has created a culture of constant growth. Through his incredible drive and actions, team members are inspired to shape themselves and their teams to solve huge problems for their industry. Brendan believes that adapting to change and having a bias for action is key to the company's success, and he drives that mindset throughout the organization. He works tirelessly to solve problems facing local economies around the globe, and is striving for a brighter, more equitable future in digital.

"At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's your organization's single greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "The 2022 award recipients demonstrate that putting culture at the center of your strategy drives growth and accelerates performance. They actively craft high-performance cultures that drive extraordinary results and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

Vendasta is solving some of the biggest challenges facing businesses today. The majority of local businesses are struggling to purchase, implement, and use technology solutions. Brendan's continuous drive to innovate, his customer obsession, and laser focus on the company's vision are leading Vendasta to become a global leader in technology and business development, while growing an incredible team in the heart of the prairies.

About Vendasta

Vendasta's our core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for local businesses. We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta's technology to advertise, market, sell, bill, fulfil, and deliver digital solutions to local businesses. Our end-to-end platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to their digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 60,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than 6 million businesses worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure, and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

About Brendan King

Brendan King is the innovative force behind Vendasta. Responsible for providing the vision, thought leadership, and business strategy, Brendan dives deep while insisting on the highest standards. He is curious and thinks big, leading with integrity, and this drives Vendasta's success. Prior to starting the company, Brendan had many business ventures, including a computer chain, which was nationally franchised and was the entrepreneurial force behind Point2 Agent, a real estate software company, where he grew its membership to more than 185,000 agents and brokers in 85 countries. He was named one of the Top 50 Saas CEOs by the Software Report in 2019. Brendan and Vendasta are almost synonymous. Both are governed by four core values: Drive, innovation, respect and agility. Brendan is extremely passionate about upholding these values while helping Vendasta on its path of becoming the #1 platform for selling digital solutions to local businesses.

