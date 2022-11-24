DIFX Says Hola Mzansi by Joining Hands with Digital Banking Platform eZaga to Launch DoshFX

/EIN News/ -- Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fully secured centralized exchange, DIFX has officially partnered with eZaga, South Africa’s premier digital banking platform, to set up a new regional crypto platform, DoshFX.

Digital Financial Exchange known as DIFX is an EU-regulated CEX, disrupting the financial industry by bridging digital and traditional assets. With DIFX, users can create diverse portfolios in various asset classes like indices, forex, CFDs, commodities, futures, and cryptocurrencies all while having access to a fully secured wallet. In a mission to expand its services and accelerate blockchain adoption through the African continent, DIFX has officially partnered with the South African digital banking platform eZaga .

Founded in 2014, eZaga has been a pioneer in providing financial solutions to the underbanked & informal sector with innovative tools and services that enable people to transform the way they manage finance through the use of mobile technology. Over the past 2 years alone, the African continent has become a well-developed crypto market that has seen deep penetration and integration of cryptocurrency into everyday financial activities for many users. In fact, the Chainalysis report for June 2022 showed that Sub-Saharan Africa was the overall leader in retail crypto transfers, accounting for 80.1% of the global regional transactions.

Therefore, to service this growing industry, both DIFX & eZaga have joined hands to create a new financial platform catered explicitly to the African continent called DoshFX.



DoshFX will serve as an exclusive multi-asset trading platform for users from the African continent and help increase the rate of adoption found in the region. A key mission of DoshFX is to improve financial services around the continent with blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and traditional assets. The new platform will be utilizing both parent entities’ crypto and banking solutions to reach a wide audience of crypto enthusiasts and traders alike. Furthermore, the unique partnership allows all eZaga users to open an account on DoshFX without any additional KYC requirements and have access to a secure custodian wallet.

Regarding the partnership, DIFX CEO & Co-Founder Jeetu Kataria stated “Our primary mission as DIFX is to provide a robust trading platform for our global users so that we can increase the acceptance and adoption of blockchain and digital assets in a secure and transparent manner. We want to foster a world where payments and financial management are done with the ease of your fingertips. For us, the creation of DoshFX is an extension of the DIFX mission of forging a blockchain future along with our commitment as a member of the digital space to take part in helping the industry with its adoption and bring financial inclusion to all people, especially the unbanked majority, through various digital assets.”

Saud Ally, CEO & Founder of eZaga added “The creation of DoshFX is a needed service for the African continent, as the growth of adoption in the region is unbelievable. With this new venture, we want to expand eZaga’s banking capabilities and give our existing users a platform to leverage blockchain and digital assets.” Ally further stated that “DoshFX and eZaga are working together with DIFX to create a new infrastructure that will make money move instantly, identify users, and allow them to connect to bank accounts and credit cards.” Both the respective founders also shared their mutual passion for investing in South Africa's innovation layer and developing DoshFX to act as a foundation for all future developments and blockchain scalability within the continent.

About DoshFX

DoshFX is a premier African centralized exchange created through a partnership between a fully secured cross-asset trading platform & African digital banking platform to provide users within the region a safe and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, USDT, and much more.

DoshFX is powered by eZaga Capital bearing license number FSP license no. 44133, Auth FSP. Limits, terms, and conditions apply.

To learn more about the services and features of DoshFX, visit doshfx.io



About DIFX

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) is a centralized cross-asset crypto exchange that allows users to trade between multiple asset classes that include indices, forex, crypto, metals, and commodities, just to name a few. The DIFX fully insured crypto wallet comes from a partnership with Fireblocks, one of the leading crypto custodians in the world.

DIFX was presented with the “Most Trusted Cross-Asset Trading Platform — 2022” by the Crypto Expo Dubai and the “Best New Trading Platform Award” at the E-Business Awards 2021 by Entrepreneur Middle East and the Forex Expo 2021.

To begin your journey with Endless Possibilities, download the app now from the iOS or Google Play Store , or visit us at difx.com .

About eZaga

eZaga is a South African digital banking platform and authorized financial services provider that enables African users to open a bank account via their mobile phones in less than two minutes. It leverages mobile technology like USSD and a mobile app, existing banking infrastructure like ATMs, and a low-fee structure to empower unbanked people and organizations to achieve more.

To learn more about eZaga visit https://www.ezaga.co.za/ or download the app now on iOS or Google Play Store .

