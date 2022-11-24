Statement from Governor Phil Scott for Thanksgiving

Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement for the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday:

“Thanksgiving is always an important time to reflect on all we have, and after two years of holidays filled with uncertainty and fewer chances to connect, I’m especially grateful for our ability to be together for Thanksgiving and the holidays to come.

“We’ve been through a lot over the last few years, and many challenges remain for the state and Vermont families. But I’m appreciative of the opportunities we have to make Vermont even better for everyone, and to set an example for the rest of the country with a message of civility, unity and hope.

“I hope all Vermonters can take some time this week to remember those less fortunate and find ways to build common ground by focusing on the good in each other. Together we can heal divisions and make this holiday season about faith in, and compassion for, each other.

“I’m grateful to all of you for what you bring to this state, and I wish all Vermonters who celebrate a very happy Thanksgiving.”

