Corn Fiber Market Trend 2027 : Growing Demand For Textile And Cosmetics Industries are Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global corn fiber market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,154.6 Million by 2027 at register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for corn fibers from the textiles industry is a key factor driving market growth. Corn fiber is a natural fiber and an ideal substitute for synthetic fibers such as polyester and polyamide. Garments produced from corn fibers are comfortable to wear and offer good moisture management and low odor retention. In addition, garments produced from corn fibers exhibit easy stain and dirt removal and have fast-drying properties, along with ability to retain good aesthetic appeal even after repeated washes.

Growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives for synthetic fibers is another factor driving demand for corn fibers. Extensive use of harmful and harsh chemicals modifies the natural characteristics of fabrics and pollutes soil, underground water reserves, and air. Also, these harmful chemicals release toxic gases. Increasing use of organic fibers for clothing, in the long run, is projected to be highly beneficial in reducing environmental pollution and impact.

Key market participants include Ingredion Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SunOpta Inc., HL Agro, Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc., Doshi Group, and Tate & Lyle PLC, and Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.

Further key findings in the report

Among the application segments, the animal feed segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in 2019. Application of corn fibers as feed for livestock, such as for ruminants, fish, poultry, and swine, improves the immune system against water and air-borne diseases and viruses. Growing awareness about animal nutrition is another factor boosting demand for corn fibers.

Stringent government regulations play a major role in fueling corn fiber demand. The food labeling regulations’ amendments associated with enhancing transparency in food-related information, and consumer-driven campaigns, including Clean Label, are causative of growing adoption of corn fibers.

Geotextiles offer various benefits in mitigating erosion of many types of soils. Geotextiles are also useful in reducing the direct effect of raindrops, soil detachment, and runoff generation. Rising use of corn fibers in production of geotextiles is also expected to drive market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Demand for corn fibers in North American is rising due to growing consumer awareness about nutritional value, health, and wellness, high purchasing power parity, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity in countries in the region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Cosmetics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct

Indirect

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

