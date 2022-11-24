IFIC Analyses the Benefits of Financial Advice

New report provides comprehensive research on the value of advice

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today released its Financial Advice in Canada report. The report provides an overview of advice in Canada and what it means to investors, with a focus on research demonstrating the quantitative value of advice.



“There is a growing body of research in Canada and across the globe that underscores the measurable value of advice to the investor,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “Long-tenured financial advice helps foster more disciplined saving behaviour and builds resilience in investors to help them withstand shocks and grow their wealth over time.”

The report covers: the advice landscape; advice and the modest investor; trust and satisfaction with advice; value of advice research from Canada and around the world; the economic benefit of advice; and the future of advice.

Retail investments in Canada, which include investment funds, managed accounts and securities holdings, account for more than $4.7 trillion in financial wealth, held across 16.5 million households. Of this, approximately 71% is advised.

