Capital Power selected as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2022

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta , Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power”) has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital. The award acknowledges our culture of caring developed through our robust employee experience and programs that cultivate a holistic approach to wellbeing, development and success. Capital Power is recognized as one of 50 winners from across Canada.



“Our culture sets the foundation for our high-performance teams who excel at being innovative, collaborative, results driven and resilient to elevate our business and deliver on our long-term strategy – positioning us to put our purpose, values and passion into action and power a sustainable future for people and planet,” said Jacquie Pylypiuk, Senior Vice President, People, Culture & Technology. “Our culture of caring also extends to the communities we live and operate in. Our community partnerships and corporate giving are an important element of our culture that we are extremely proud of.”

This national awards program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for fostering high performance corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage. The competition selection committee evaluated Capital Power's submission based on a variety of aspects of our employee experience, including vision and leadership, recruitment and hiring for fit, people development and talent management, cultural alignment and measurement, corporate social responsibility, and organizational performance.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 7,400 MW of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 385 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

