Phthalates and other plasticisers: Plan to guide EFSA assessment

EFSA today published its scientific protocol for the hazard assessment of plasticiser substances used in food contact materials (FCMs), setting out the principles for how the work will be carried out.

The protocol marks the latest step in our preparatory work for re-evaluating the health risks from plasticisers used in different types of FCMs (e.g. plastics, rubber and inks) across the food chain (e.g. food processing equipment and packaging).

Such plasticisers include phthalates, structurally similar substances, and substances used to replace phthalates in FCMs.

The protocol, which was finalised using input from a public consultation, transparently details the approach our scientists will use to retrieve and select data as well as to appraise and integrate evidence for the hazard assessments.