ISDN Modem Market Growth to Reach USD 36.89 Thousand by 2024 – Study by The Insight Partners

ISDN Modem Market Growth is Driven by Demand for Backup Line Across Underdeveloped Countries to Drive During 2022–2024

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISDN Modem Market Insights: An ISDN BRI connection was used to utilize existing telephone infrastructure in a business. BRI had a digital line with two B and D channels and has the highest speed of 128 kbps. BRI line offers 128 Kbps over a standard copper wire and is broken down into 16 Kbps over the D channel and 64 Kbps over the B channel. ISDN BRI aims to enhance voice services and, therefore, acts as a level for basic service. There is one signaling channel (D channel) and two data-bearing channels (B channels) in BRI for connections. The two channels are independent. For instance, one channel is used as a TCP/IP connection to a location, while another channel is utilized to send a fax to a remote location. In iSeries, ISDN supports a BRl which equals a speed of 144 Kbps. Moreover, BRl itself needs an operating overhead of 48 Kbps, which created a demand for digital pipe of 192 Kbps. The growing number of small enterprises across the globe has created a demand for BRI. However, BRI has not received acceptance within large-scale businesses, owing to its low reliability and speed.

PRI is known for offering better connections, faster speed, and more reliable service. PRI is encompassed with a D channel and either 23 or 30 B channels depending on the country the user is present. PRI is not supported on the iSeries. A digital pipe with 23 B channels and one 64 Kbps D channel is present in the usual PRI. In PRI ISDN modems there are 23 B channel of 64 Kbps each and 1 D channel of 64 Kbps that equals to 1.536 Mbps of connection speed. The PRI service also uses 8 Kbps of overhead. Therefore, PRI requires a digital pipe of 1.544 Mbps. In the US, PRI is inclined to use one D channel and 23 B channels.

Epygi Technologies LLC, Polycom, Ekinops, Xiamen Yeastar Information Technology Co. Ltd., and HypermediaS are a few key ISDN modem market players profiled during the study. Several other major ISDN modem market players were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The market report provides detailed market insights, which helps the ISDN modem market players to strategize their growth.

Application Insights – ISDN Modem Market

Based on application, the ISDN modem market analysis is segmented into residential and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. Also, the segment is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period as well. The ISDN modem market growth for the commercial segment is mainly attributed to the demand for ISDN modems across corporate companies in poor telecom infrastructure countries such as Mexico, Venezuela, and the Netherlands. Mexican companies have still been using ISDN networks for their respective operations wherein the demand for new ISDN modems is fulfilled by international ISDN modem market players such as the US and the UK.

