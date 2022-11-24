New US report highlights higher death risk from multiple COVID infections
Repeated COVID infections can seriously impact our long term health or even kill us, according to analysis of data from almost 500,000 Americans
— Paul Stannard Chairman World Nano Foundation
• Catching COVID more than once ‘doubles death risk’ and increases chance of heart and lung conditions for victims, according to a Washington University School of Medicine study
• This discovery counters an ‘air of invincibility’ that people assume after surviving COVID once and being vaccinated
• And a key drug developer and not for profit organization say a ‘zero tolerance’ approach is the only way to fight this Long COVID threat
• This news arrives as hospitals brace themselves for a coronavirus and flu ‘twindemic’ this winter
Far from ‘beating COVID’, victims can develop long term issues in their lungs, heart, brain, blood, muscles, and digestive system, and significantly increase their risk of death.
The chilling results published in Nature Medicine, involved the US Department of Veterans Affairs database at Washington University School of Medicine and focused on the health of 443,000 people who tested positive for COVID once and 41,000 people infected twice or more between March 2020 and April 2022. People who had the virus more than once were found to be twice as likely to die and three times more likely to be hospitalised than people infected just once.
The multiple COVID victims were also three and a half times more likely to suffer lung problems, three times more likely to contract a heart condition and one and a half times more likely to have brain problems. Commenting on the “air of invincibility” that some people adopt after surviving COVID and then being fully vaccinated, study co-author Professor Ziyad Al-Ali, Director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center and head of research at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System said:
"Some people started to refer to these individuals as having a sort of super immunity to the virus. "Without ambiguity, our research showed that getting an infection a second, third or fourth time contributes to additional health risks in the first 30 days after infection, and in the months beyond.”
This ongoing threat from ‘Long COVID’, echoes the view from two internationally respected sources, Cambridge University and Imperial College, London, which concluded that the virus leaves ‘graffiti’ in or bodies even after mild to moderate symptoms.
It also validates the view from Silicon Valley drug developer, Verseon, which has long argued for a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to COVID to beat the virus and its Long COVID effects, by locking it out of the human body with an anti-viral drug rather than relying on vaccines, which reduce the scale of infection but do not block the virus from leaving its graffiti and mutating.
Verseon has developed an AI and massed data drug delivery platform, which is developing 16 drug candidates across eight programs to tackle major cancers, heart disease, complications from diabetes and the threat from coronaviruses.
Verseon Head of Biology Anirban Datta said: “Vaccines and the current anti-viral drugs are retrospective solutions that don’t treat newly emergent strains. We need a different strategy to avoid always being one step behind viral mutations. “So, we switched target from the virus to the human host. If we stop COVID-entering our cells which, unlike viruses, don’t mutate then we have a long-term solution. “Even better, the strategy should work against other coronaviruses and influenza strains that use the same mechanism as COVID-19 to infect cells – a key point, since it surely won’t be the last pandemic to affect humanity.”
Paul Stannard, Chairman of the World Nano Foundation (WNF) – a not-for-profit organization that promotes many of the smallest technologies, including nanomedicines agreed: “Too many people think vaccines had brought COVID to heel, and we now have multiple proof that it can keep coming back and weakening our bodies.
“And who can say that a more fatal mutation or all-new virus isn’t waiting to strike? “We have also just learned that a ‘twindemic’ – a combination of COVID and influenza will strike the world this winter according to the UK Health Security Agency and other international sources.
“The only solution is a new approach that stops all coronaviruses in their tracks; an easily distributed anti-viral drug developed using nanomedicine, AI and advanced computational technology to develop all-new drugs more quickly and effectively, potentially delivering breakthroughs against many serious killers, including viruses, cancers and heart disease.
“Some anti-viral drugs do exist, but they have all been repurposed from existing compounds held by the major drug companies. What’s needed are new compounds derived from exploring an ocean of new drug molecules discovered by AI and an advanced data platform, as achieved by the US company Verseon.
“WNF believes this approach can go much further and disrupt traditional drug discovery, as Tesla has done in the auto industry, or SpaceX and Blue Origin have done in space.”
