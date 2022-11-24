Long Covid effect continues Anirban Datta Verseon Head of Biology Paul Stannard, Chairman of the World Nano Foundation

Repeated COVID infections can seriously impact our long term health or even kill us, according to analysis of data from almost 500,000 Americans

Too many people think vaccines had brought COVID to heel, and we now have multiple proof that it can keep coming back and weakening our bodies” — Paul Stannard Chairman World Nano Foundation