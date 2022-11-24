United States Meditation Market Report 2022: A $1.86 Billion Market Featuring Kadampa Centers, Shambhala Centers, TM Centers, Inscape, Unplug, Calm, Mindful, OneTaste, Spirit Rock, Art of Living

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Meditation Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a groundbreaking report that's believed to be the most detailed and comprehensive analysis to date of the U.S. meditation market.

Practicing meditation to reduce stress is becoming mainstream in America. Today, 36 million Americans meditate, fueling a $1.86 billion industry comprised of meditation and yoga centers/studios, books, DVDs, workshops, online courses, websites, apps and supplies.

Like the yoga market, which has seen major growth in the past decade, meditation is experiencing growth as well. New apps such as Calm have brought the market into the mainstream.

Includes custom non-profit meditation center revenue analysis:

2019 & 2020 average annual revenues

Competitor profiles

Findings of interviews with industry experts

List of resources for follow-up

The following topics are covered:

Why demand exists

Market nature and structure of U.S. meditation studios/centers/retreats

The key companies and gurus in the market

Customer demand and demographics

Relationship with yoga studios

Meditation center operations

For-profit vs. non-profit centers

Effects of the 2020-2021 pandemic

Analysis of these market segments:

Meditation studios/classes market

Books/DVDs/CDs market

Meditation apps & websites market

Online courses market

Corporate wellness programs market

Supplies & accessories market.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Scope and Methodology

Sources and methodology used for the report, report scope

Nature & Structure of the Market

Types of meditation, history, percent and number of Americans that meditate,

Why it's becoming mainstream

Market segments, types of facilities and products comprising the market (programs, studios/centers, apps, websites, books, online courses, workshops).

Customer Demographics

Discussion of number of meditators, why the growth, reasons for becoming mainstream

Findings of government research studies: U.S. National Health Interview Survey: Prevalence of meditation use, patterns of meditation practice, profile of typical meditator (age, race, spending, types of services used).

Market Size & Growth, Market Segments, Forecasts

Analysis of market potential, revenue estimates methods & rationale, estimates by other organizations & Marketdata, sources of data.

Marketdata's 2015-2019 estimates, 2020-2021 estimates during the pandemic, 2022 & 2025 Forecasts for the Industry, factors affecting growth

Custom analysis of revenues of sample of non-profit meditation centers reporting to the ProPublica.org database: 2019-2020.

Outlooks/interview of personnel at The Meditation Society

The Top 10 American cities for meditation

Meditation Studios and Centers, Chains, Retreats

Analysis of estimated number of centers, average annual revenues, operating metrics

Discussion of relationship with yoga studios, cross promotions

Market Size, methods to estimate revenue (IRS 990 tax forms for non-profits, etc.)

Residential Meditation Retreats

Summary: operations, number, attendance, average revenues

Retreat Profiles for: Spirit Rock, Art of Living, Mii Amo , White Lotus, Rolling Meadows, Green Gulch, The Abbey of Gethsemanie, Menla Mountain , Southern Dharma, Raj Ayurveda Center, Insight Meditation Society, more.

, White Lotus, Rolling Meadows, Green Gulch, The Abbey of Gethsemanie, , Southern Dharma, Raj Ayurveda Center, Insight Meditation Society, more. The role of holistic institutes, meditation courses & workshops they provide, address list of the 16 major U.S. holistic Institutes, estimated revenues from meditation courses.

Yoga Studios & Meditation

Profile of the yoga market: number of practitioners, studios, spending per person, start-up costs for a yoga studio, market trends, etc.

Discussion of the connection between yoga and meditation markets

Yoga industry statistics and metrics

Findings of the Yoga in America study

Average earnings of yoga instructors

Analysis: Estimated market for meditation classes provided by yoga studios (avg. yearly revenues of yoga studios, various sources)

Major Competitor Profiles (address, description, specialties, history, funding, no. of sites in U.S., revenues when available, fees, programs, etc.)

Kadampa Centers

Shambhala Centers

TM Centers - Transcendental Meditation (Maharishi Foundation)

Inscape

Unplug Meditation

Mindful

OneTaste

Spirit Rock

Art of Living

The Online Meditation Market: Apps, Websites, Online Courses

Meditation Apps

List and description of top meditation apps (Calm, Headspace, Buddhify, Insight Timer, OMG), their funding and niches, costs, subscription models, revenues, downloads.

Discussion and description of various online meditation courses

Market size: Marketdata estimates

Company Profiles

Online Courses

Summary & analysis: Free vs. fee-based services, descriptions/examples of programs

By: The Chopra Center, Gaia, Vipassana Fellowship, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction.

Meditation Websites

Descriptions of 10 popular meditation websites

Corporate Meditation Programs

Discussion of corporate use of meditation in wellness programs, examples of Companies now using meditation for their employees

Meditation Books, DVDs, CDs Market

Discussion of the market: publishing activity/books by Gaia, Soundstrue, Hay House

List of some best-selling meditation books by experts (by Deepak Chopra , Jon Kabat-Zinn , others)

, , others) Market size: Marketdata estimate.

Meditation Supplies & Accessories

Description of typical meditation supplies purchased by consumers

Other Meditation-Related Companies and Experts (in-depth profiles)

Mind Body Green

Eckhart Tolle (SoundsTrue.com)

Deepak Chopra

Jon Kabat-Zinn

Ram Dass

Gaia Company

Hay House

Reference Directory of Information Sources

List of meditation associations, societies, magazines, websites, other sources

