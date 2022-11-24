Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings 2022
Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles technology developments related to antimicrobial technologies including coatings, additives and natural antimicrobials. The issue also highlights developments related nanocoatings and nanoscale additives that can be used for various substrates and coatings to increase efficiency and performance
The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings
- Antimicrobial Hydrophilic Polymer Coating Fixed by UV Curing
- Cost-Effective, Simple-To-Apply Antimicrobial Coating That Inhibits Microbial Attachment and Biofilm Formation
- Flux Polymers-Investor Dashboard
- Environment-Friendly, Air-Purifying Paint
- Zero Voc Release, Air Purifying Paint Whose Proprietary Catalyst Breaks Down Pollutants by Radical Ions
- Gush-Investor Dashboard
- Solvent-Free Cvd Process Enables Application Flexibility on Different Substrates while Maintaining Precise Thickness and Uniformity
- Coating Thickness Tunability and Uniform Application on Substrate Helps Improve Heat Transfer Efficiency
- Dropwise-Investor Dashboard
- Nanoparticle Surface Modification Delivers Superior Antimicrobial Activity
- Particles Promise Protection to Common Materials Without Altering Their Inherent Properties
- Nobio Ltd-Investor Dashboard
- Alternative to the Multistep Wet Chemistry Process to Deposit Biomolecules for Healthcare Applications
- Fully Automated Deposition Technique Using Standard Microplate Stackers
- Theradep-Investor Dashboard
- Anti-Fouling Coatings for Reducing Healthcare-Acquired Infections by Preventing Biofilm Formation
- Nanostructure Technology Limits Biofilm Formation while Maintaining the Natural Microbiota on Medical Devices
- Tractivus-Investor Dashboard
- Nanotech-Enabled Photonic Smart Coating Increases the Solar Energy Output and Decreases the Levelized Cost of Energy (Lcoe)
- Multilayered Photonic Smart Coatings Shift Blue Light to Infrared for Direct Electricity Production and Enhanced Output Efficiency
- Sundensity-Investor Dashboard
- Silver-Infused Antimicrobial Fabrics
- Encapsulating Silver Particles in Base Material to Deliver Long Lasting Antimicrobial Performance
- Nth-Investor Dashboard
- Nanocoatings to Increase the Performance of Optical Sensors
- Value Proposition of the Developed Titanium Oxide Nanocoating
- Sustainable Production of Nano-Based Antimicrobial Coating
- Value Proposition of the Nano-Based Antimicrobial Coating
- Key Contacts
Companies Mentioned
- Dropwise
- Flux Polymers
- Gush
- Nobio Ltd
- NTH
- Sundensity
- Theradep
- Tractivus
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsn6x
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900