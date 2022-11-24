Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings 2022

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles technology developments related to antimicrobial technologies including coatings, additives and natural antimicrobials. The issue also highlights developments related nanocoatings and nanoscale additives that can be used for various substrates and coatings to increase efficiency and performance

The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanocoatings

Antimicrobial Hydrophilic Polymer Coating Fixed by UV Curing

Cost-Effective, Simple-To-Apply Antimicrobial Coating That Inhibits Microbial Attachment and Biofilm Formation

Flux Polymers-Investor Dashboard

Environment-Friendly, Air-Purifying Paint

Zero Voc Release, Air Purifying Paint Whose Proprietary Catalyst Breaks Down Pollutants by Radical Ions

Gush-Investor Dashboard

Solvent-Free Cvd Process Enables Application Flexibility on Different Substrates while Maintaining Precise Thickness and Uniformity

Coating Thickness Tunability and Uniform Application on Substrate Helps Improve Heat Transfer Efficiency

Dropwise-Investor Dashboard

Nanoparticle Surface Modification Delivers Superior Antimicrobial Activity

Particles Promise Protection to Common Materials Without Altering Their Inherent Properties

Nobio Ltd-Investor Dashboard

Alternative to the Multistep Wet Chemistry Process to Deposit Biomolecules for Healthcare Applications

Fully Automated Deposition Technique Using Standard Microplate Stackers

Theradep-Investor Dashboard

Anti-Fouling Coatings for Reducing Healthcare-Acquired Infections by Preventing Biofilm Formation

Nanostructure Technology Limits Biofilm Formation while Maintaining the Natural Microbiota on Medical Devices

Tractivus-Investor Dashboard

Nanotech-Enabled Photonic Smart Coating Increases the Solar Energy Output and Decreases the Levelized Cost of Energy (Lcoe)

Multilayered Photonic Smart Coatings Shift Blue Light to Infrared for Direct Electricity Production and Enhanced Output Efficiency

Sundensity-Investor Dashboard

Silver-Infused Antimicrobial Fabrics

Encapsulating Silver Particles in Base Material to Deliver Long Lasting Antimicrobial Performance

Nth-Investor Dashboard

Nanocoatings to Increase the Performance of Optical Sensors

Value Proposition of the Developed Titanium Oxide Nanocoating

Sustainable Production of Nano-Based Antimicrobial Coating

Value Proposition of the Nano-Based Antimicrobial Coating

Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

Dropwise

Flux Polymers

Gush

Nobio Ltd

NTH

Sundensity

Theradep

Tractivus

