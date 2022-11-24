Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,696 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott for Thanksgiving

Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement for the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday:

“Thanksgiving is always an important time to reflect on all we have, and after two years of holidays filled with uncertainty and fewer chances to connect, I’m especially grateful for our ability to be together for Thanksgiving and the holidays to come.

“We’ve been through a lot over the last few years, and many challenges remain for the state and Vermont families. But I’m appreciative of the opportunities we have to make Vermont even better for everyone, and to set an example for the rest of the country with a message of civility, unity and hope.

“I hope all Vermonters can take some time this week to remember those less fortunate and find ways to build common ground by focusing on the good in each other. Together we can heal divisions and make this holiday season about faith in, and compassion for, each other.

“I’m grateful to all of you for what you bring to this state, and I wish all Vermonters who celebrate a very happy Thanksgiving.”

###

 

You just read:

Statement from Governor Phil Scott for Thanksgiving

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.