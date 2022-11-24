Automatic Content Recognition Market Size to reach a revised size of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2030

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic Content Recognition Market is expected to cross US$ 2.2 Billion mark in 2022 and is projected to hit US$ 6.7 Billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is a technology that recognizes content on a media device or in a media file. It allows the users to instantly access specific information about the content they have viewed without requiring text-based input or extensive search. ACR offers a more efficient end-user interface with multimedia technology. The increased usage of mobile phones and smart TVs causes media disruption, leading to new levels of collaboration and dedication from media professionals. Thus, contributing to the automatic content recognition market growth.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• ACRCloud

• Digimarc Corporation

• Nuance Communications, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• MuleSoft LLC

Automatic Content Recognition Market Segmentation:

Type:

• Solution

• Services

Technology

• Passive Fingerprinting

• Speech Recognition

• Digital Watermarks

End User

• Media and Entertainment

• Military and Defense

• IT and Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Education

• Others

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

The rising integration of ACR technology in electronics such as smartphones, Smart TVs, and wearables is a major factor in accelerating the automatic content recognition market growth:

A key driver anticipated to drive the global automated content recognition market growth during the forecast period is the integration of ACR technology in electronics such as smartphones, Smart TVs, and wearables such as smart gadgets. Also, the increasing use of ACR technologies by media and entertainment firms for applications such as weather forecasting, audience measurement, and broadcast monitoring will likely drive automatic content recognition market growth in the coming years.

Automatic Content Recognition Market: Competitive Landscape:

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Major Key Points of Automatic Content Recognition Market

• Automatic Content Recognition Market Overview

• Automatic Content Recognition Market Competition

• Automatic Content Recognition Market, Revenue and Price Trend

• Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis by Application

• Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Content Recognition Market

• Market Dynamics

• Methodology and Data Source

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape Automatic Content Recognition market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

