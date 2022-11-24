Gesture Recognition Market to Reach $51.48Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 22+%;Industry Trends, Size, Share & Future Insights

The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gesture Recognition Market t size expected to reach US$ 51.48 billion by 2028; registering at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, size, demand, trends, statistics, revenue and growth opportunities of Gesture Recognition market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The study objectives are to present the Gesture Recognition development in North America, China, Europe, and South East Asia, Japan as well as in the Globe.



Report Coverage - Gesture Recognition Market

Market Size Value in US$ 12.93 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 51.48 billion by 2028

Growth rate; CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period; 2022-2028

Base Year; 2021

No. of Pages; 150

Historical data available; Yes

Segments covered; Technology, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography

Regional scope; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Report coverage; Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The Gesture Recognition Market report focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models, and sales of top countries in the global Cloud Computing market. The report offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period. It offers a concise study of well-known providers, market value, volume, price trends, competition, and development opportunities. The versatile and up-to-date information on the market is provided in this report. The study comprises a summary of important data considering the geographical terrain of the industry as well as the industry players in the market.

Increasing digitalization and the surging need for advanced contactless authentication techniques have bolstered the adoption of gesture recognition in recent years. In the healthcare industry, wearables with gesture recognition are gaining momentum as it offers contactless navigation of X-ray display and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). In addition, several OEMs and automotive manufacturers are implementing gesture recognition in different systems, such as windshield wipers, air conditioning, and windows, to reduce driver workload and allow safe driving. However, the lack of haptic sensation, diversity of gestures, and nonstandard backgrounds limit the gesture recognition market growth.

The Key Payers Operating in the Global Gesture Recognition Market are

Synaptics Incorporated; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Microsoft; Microchip Technology Inc.; Intel Corporation; Infineon Technologies AG; Cipia Vision Ltd.; Apple Inc.; Alphabet Inc; and Cognitec Systems GmbH are among the key players profiled in the gesture recognition market study. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the gesture recognition market and its ecosystem.\



The global Gesture Recognition Market has been segmented as mentioned below:

Market Segregation:

By Technology (Touch-Based Gesture Recognition and Touchless Gesture Recognition)

By Type (Online Gesture Recognition and Offline Gesture Recognition )

By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Sports, Healthcare, Advertisement and Communication, Aerospace and Defense, and Others )

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM



In terms of industry verticals, the consumer electronics segment dominated the gesture recognition market in the year 2021 and is anticipated to gain momentum in the coming years. The gesture recognition market growth for this segment is attributed to the increased usage of consumer electronics and easy adoption of gesture recognition due to less technical complexity for end-users. Several companies in the gesture recognition market are focused on expanding the usage of gesture recognition by combining it with touchless multifactor authentication. For instance, in September 2021, Alcatraz AI, which provides physical security technologies solutions, introduced its new authentication solution, the Rock. The company states that the new solution helps minimize touchpoints and offers facemask verification to ensure the maximum safety of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, to follow regulatory guidelines and execute safety measures, the demand for gesture recognition systems has increased drastically in the automobile industry, which is thereby fuelling the gesture recognition market growth.

Gesture recognition involves various methods such as voice recognition, IRIS recognition, facial recognition, eye movement, and leg movement. Moreover, gesture recognition technology is used across several industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and gaming. In August 2020, researchers at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore used the fusion approach for their bioinspired system in the gesture recognition market. They developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that recognizes hand gestures by combining stretchable strain sensors with computer vision (CV) technology for data acquisition. Also, the researchers achieved recognition accuracy of around 97% even in poor lighting and tested their AI system by guiding a robot with only hand gestures.

