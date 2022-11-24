Copper Prices Today, Price Chart and Forecast Analysis Provided by Procurement Resource

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Copper price.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Copper

Molecular Weight - 63.55 g/mol

Chemical Formula - Cu

Synonyms - 7440-50-8, Cuprum.

Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)

Supplier Database Availability - Yes

Customization Scope - Our services can be customized as per the requirements of the customer

Post-Sale Analyst Support - 360-degree analyst support after service delivery

Region/Countries for which Data is available

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

Copper (Cu) is a soft, ductile, and malleable chemical element that is used in various end-uses like as a heat and electricity conductor. It is a brownish-reddish metallic chemical element that can be stretched into wires and sheets. It is also a critical dietary mineral for many living organisms.

Chile, Peru, Australia, Canada, and Mexico are the worldwide leading Copper producing countries.

Key Details About the Copper Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Copper price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Copper price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Copper Price Trend:

Copper can be utilised to manufacture alloys like bronze and brass. It makes sterling silver that is used to make jewellery, cupronickel that can be made into coins, marine hardware, and constantan employed in strain gauges and thermocouples for measuring temperature. Hence, all the following industrial uses are impacting the Copper price trend.

Key Market Players:

Umicore N.V

American Elements

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC

Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd

Glencore plc

The Doe Run Resources Corporation

Codelco Mining company

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Broken Hill Proprietary (BHP)Group Limited

Rio Tinto plc

News and Events:

September 19, 2022 - Prices for copper are fluctuating, ending on either side of USD 3.50 a pound (USD 7,700 tonne) for most of the two-month period, lower by 21 percent since the year began and could not reach anywhere around early March highs.

