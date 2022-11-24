Fall Management Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% till 2028

Fall Management Market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa & South and Central America

According to our latest study on "Fall Management Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and End User," the market is projected to reach US$ 230.10 million by 2028 from US$ 171.36 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

According to our latest study on “Fall Management Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 230.10 million by 2028 from US$ 171.36 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

The fall management market is majorly comprised of top players involving Medline Industries, Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Alimed, Inc., Curbell, Inc., Deroyal Industries, Inc., Emfit Ltd., Personal Safety Corporation, Rondish Company Limited, Smart Caregiver Corporation, and TIDI Products, LLC.

The companies listed above are implementing various strategies that have resulted in the growth of the company and in turn, have brought about various changes in the worldwide market. Additionally, the companies have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies for accelerating their growth and improving their market position.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the fall management market:

October- 2018: Peacock Bros. announced partnership with Stanley Healthcare The partnership is intended for security, safety, and operational efficiency solutions for creating caring environment among aged group in hospitals.

August-2021: TIDI Products, LLC, a pioneer in medical technology solutions including Sterile-Z, C-Armor, TIDIShield, and Posey announced acquisition with AquaGuard line of moisture barrier products for expanding patient safety product portfolio. The addition of AquaGuard to the TIDI portfolio offers patient safety and comfort for the caregivers.

Segments:

Based on product, the fall management market is segmented into sensor pad, floor mat, and RFID tag. The sensor pad segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the other hand, the RFID tag segment is estimated to register the second-highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Fall detection and fall management systems-based sensors play vital roles in elderly's daily life. Today, various sensors are deployed to determine or predict falls benefitting particularly for elderly population. Sensor-fusion method is a novel trend for improving the performance of the system, as it combines multiple data sources from the related sensors. Such factors are increasing the adoption of sensor pad among the population, resulting in overall market growth.

Based on geography, the fall management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and South and Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European fall management market is sub-segmented into France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The fall management market in the MEA is further segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA. The market in South and Central America is sub-segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.

