The 13 Largest Beer Companies in the World - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beer represents an alcoholic beverage that is manufactured by mixing water, hops, fermented yeast, and cereal grains, such as corn, barley, wheat, rye, etc. It can be an excellent source of essential minerals, fibers, polyphenols, antioxidants, vitamins, etc. Beer is infused with various additional flavorings of fruits and herbs to improve its taste and fragrance. It is extensively available in stout, ale, lager, porter, and malt variants. Beer is generally stored and packaged in glass bottles and metal cans and widely produced in macro, micro, and craft breweries across the globe.

The global beer market size reached US$ 660.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 747.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2023-2028.

The escalating demand for alcoholic beverages among the Millennial population, especially during social and cultural gatherings, is one of the key factors driving the beer market. In addition to this, the growing brand consciousness towards imported and premium beers is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the rising popularity of canned beer, owing to its several advantages, such as convenient transportation, easy handling, prolonged shelf-life, etc., is also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, numerous product innovations, including the launch of freshly brewed and on-tap beers, are stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating demand for customized and tropical flavors, such as lime, apple, pineapple, strawberry, peach, etc., is projected to bolster the beer market in the coming years.

1. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

2. Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (AB InBev)

3. Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited

4. Carlsberg Group

5. Diageo plc

6. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.

7. Heineken N.V.

8. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co

9. Groupo Modelo

10. United Breweries Holdings Limited or UB Group

11. Oettinger Brauerei Gmbh

12. Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

13. Molson Coors Brewing Company

