Single-Cell Analysis Market Size To Reach USD 24.52 Bn By 2032 | Opportunities Planning By Persistence Market Research

Single-Cell Analysis Market

The global single-cell analysis market was valued at US$ 3.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2032 - PMR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global single-cell analysis market size is expected to reach US$ 3.96 Billion by 2032, according to a new report by Persistence Market Research, expanding at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2032. Technology advances, expanding applications in cancer research, and higher government funding for cell-based research are the main drivers of the market. In addition, the market is advancing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33180

Government agencies around the world have increased funding for vaccine development and production in response to the ongoing pandemic's economic and social costs, which has increased the use of SEA tools for COVID-19 research. In order to develop better prognostic and diagnostic indicators and establish suitable therapeutic approaches for people with serious disease presentation, it is essential to know the host immune response throughout pathogenicity.

Single-cell technology aids in the molecular level examination of pathways and processes as well as the assessment of cellular heterogeneity. This technology is developing rapidly with uses in oncology, immunology, and other fields. Further, the development of sophisticated tools that make transcriptomic and proteomic processes simpler is boosting the use of SEA methods.

Researchers are now able to comprehensively examine previously unstudied uncommon cell types owing to developments in scRNA sequencing (scRNAseq). The application of single-cell genomic/transcriptomic analysis in the biomedical area has been greatly expanded by the development of microfluidics technology. Furthermore, cell dissociation and tissue digestion have been adapted for a large range of microfluidic devices, which have increased the adoption of SEA technology and further boosted industry growth.

The rising investment flow in R&D in this space is reflected in the rising number of research publications. Additionally, scientists are analyzing geographic variability in gene expression profiles at the single-cell level, which is expected to increase the demand for consumables and equipment for analysis, thus propelling the industry's growth.

Key Highlights of Single-Cell Analysis Market

By application, single-cell analysis for detecting cancers accounted for 30% revenue in 2021

Around half of the single-cell analysis market revenue was contributed by consumable products

7 out of 10 single-cell analysis technologies to be deployed across academic & research institutes

North America to be an opportunistic market for single-cell analysis, accumulating 35% revenue

APAC to show significant expansion prospects, with China likely to emerge as the most prominent growth hotspot

By analysis, downstream single-cell analysis to take the cake

“Technologies such as the emergence of next-generation sequencing for analyzing cellular expressions, mass spectrometry, and FISH (Fluorescence in situ hybridization) have proven to be important tools for SCA,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33180

Key Market Players

Major players are channelling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share and cater to the growing demand for fatty amides. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market. Some of the players in the single-cell analysis market are Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), and Fluidigm Corporation.

In December 2021, Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company, launched assay kits for ChipCytometry. The Canopy assay kits will be used to quantitatively image dozens of targeted protein biomarkers simultaneously on a single tissue section at a single-cell spatial resolution which will streamline the user experience with ChipCytometry for a shorter pathway to meaningful biological advances.

In January 2022, BD Biosciences, a part of Becton, Dickinson & Company, acquired CytognosS.L., a Spain-based biotech company that offers flow cytometry solutions. This acquisition has helped BD expand its flow cytometry portfolio for cancer diagnostics and clinical research.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the bio furnishing market, covering global industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022 to 2032. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, application outlook, and sales channel, across all major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

For additional information on how bio furnishing sales will increase in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Key Segments in Single-Cell Analysis Industry Research

By Consumables

Consumables

Reagents

Assay Kits

Instruments

Manual Instruments

Microscopes

Hemocytometers

Automated Instruments

Flow Cytometers

Next Generation Sequencing

PCR Systems

High-content Screening System

Cell Microarrays

Automated Cell Counters

By Application Type

Cancer

Immunology

Neurology

Stem Cell

Non-invasive Prenatal Diagnosis

In-vitro Fertilization

Others

By Workflow

Single Cell Isolation & Library Preparation

Downstream Analysis

Data Analysis

By End User

Academic & Research Laboratories

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy Full Report Now and Get Up to 20% Discount @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33180

About us: –

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact Us:

Persistence market research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Germany Office:

Persistence Market Research

Potsdamer Platz 10 Haus 2, 5th Floor Berlin,

Germany 10785

Call +1 888-863-4084