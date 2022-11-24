Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,695 in the last 365 days.

Best Black Friday LG Monitor Deals 2022: Early Ultrawide, Widescreen, Gaming & More Savings Compared by Retail Fuse

LG Monitor Black Friday 2022 Deals

Save on LG monitor deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale, together with all the latest 4K, 1440p, 1080p & more monitor sales

BOSTON, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s our guide to the top early LG monitor deals for Black Friday, featuring the top savings on IPS monitors with high refresh rates and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best LG Monitor Deals:

Save up to 51% on LG monitors including gaming, borderless & ultrawide monitors (Walmart.com)
Save up to 46% on LG 4K UHD & QHD monitors (Walmart.com)
Save up to 49% on LG gaming monitors with FreeSync (Walmart.com)

Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Retail Fuse recommends using the Capital One Shopping free browser add-on when searching for deals this Black Friday. It’s free to use for everyone and automatically applies available coupon codes while shopping online. Their browser add-on is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Retail Fuse is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Source: Retail Fuse

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Best Black Friday LG Monitor Deals 2022: Early Ultrawide, Widescreen, Gaming & More Savings Compared by Retail Fuse

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.