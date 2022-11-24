Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,801 in the last 365 days.

Black Friday 27 Inch Monitor Deals (2022): Early Acer, LG, Samsung, ASUS & More Monitor Sales Identified by Saver Trends

27 Inch Monitor Black Friday 2022 Deals

Our list of the best early 27 inch monitor deals for Black Friday 2022, including deals on 4K, QHD & FHD gaming & computer monitors

BOSTON, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday sales experts have compared the top early 27 inch monitor deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring deals on computer & gaming monitors from Dell, HP, Acer, LG, Samsung and more top brands. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best 27 Inch Monitor Deals:

Save up to $270 on personal, business & gaming HP 27-inch monitors (HP.com)
Save up to 37% on 27-inch monitors from LG, Acer, Samsung & more (Walmart.com)
Save up to 46% on Dell 27-inch monitors including gaming & conferencing models (Dell.com)

Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save money this holiday season with the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser add-on also enables shoppers to snag exclusive rewards while shopping online, which can be redeemed for gift cards. Saver Trends is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Black Friday 27 Inch Monitor Deals (2022): Early Acer, LG, Samsung, ASUS & More Monitor Sales Identified by Saver Trends

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.