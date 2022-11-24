Spiral Membrane Market Analysis by Polymer Type, Technology, Application and Region | Report 2022-2027

The spiral membrane market is primarily accelerated by the increasing water and wastewater sanitation and treatment projects across the globe.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Spiral Membrane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global spiral membrane market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.43% during 2022-2027. A spiral membrane is a firmly packed filter media where a permeable membrane is wrapped around the center core in a spiral fashion. The membrane is then sealed at the edges and gapped with a spacer material that enables the flow of the liquid that has to be filtered. The filtration process is performed using the back pressure that is to drive the clean water through the membrane surface. The spiral membrane has a compact nature, due to which it is an ideal choice for high-flow liquids across the food and beverage (F&B), oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, and water and wastewater treatment industries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The spiral membrane market is primarily accelerated by the increasing water and wastewater sanitation and treatment projects across the globe. Additionally, various initiatives by governments and regulatory bodies are acting as another growth-inducing factor. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an independent executive agency of the United States federal government, has enforced various regulatory acts, such as the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) and Clean Water Act (CWA), to eliminate the release of high toxic emissions in the water sources, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, rapid industrialization, increasing application of spiral membranes in the F&B industry, and the surging demand for water filters and filtration systems due to the clean water shortage are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth.

Spiral Membrane Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the spiral membrane market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Alfa Laval AB

• Applied Membranes Inc.

• Axeon Water Technologies

• Dow Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Fileder Filter Systems Ltd.

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Corporation)

• Koch Separation Solutions Inc. (Koch Industries Inc.)

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

• Pentair Plc

• SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

• Toray Industries Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global spiral membrane market based on polymer type, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Polymer Type:

• Polyamide

• PS and PES

• Fluoropolymers

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Reverse Osmosis

• Microfiltration

• Ultrafiltration

• Nanofiltration

Breakup by Application:

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Food and Beverage Processing

• Healthcare

• Oil and Gas

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

