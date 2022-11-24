Global Vacuum Insulation Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

Vacuum Insulation Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Vacuum Insulation Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the vacuum insulation market to reach a value of $8.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The vacuum insulation market trends are expected to grow to $11.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Increased utilisation across cooling and freezing applications is expected to propel the growth of the vacuum insulation market going forward.

Vacuum Insulation Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the vacuum insulation market. Major companies operating in vacuum insulation are developing new products with innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2021, Panasonic Corporation, a Japan-based company operating in vacuum insulation, launched its innovative vacuum insulating product known as the VIXELL Vacuum Insulated Cooking Box, which uses contactless power supply technology to enable the user to determine insulation performance.

Vacuum Insulation Market Overview

The vacuum insulation market consists of sales of vacuum insulation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide better insulation performance than conventional insulation materials and to transport heat-sensitive products in extreme conditions and high temperatures. Vacuum insulation refers to a flat element consisting of an open porous core material that withstands the external load caused by atmospheric pressure and a gas-tight envelope to maintain the required vacuum quality.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Flat Panel, Special Shape Panel

By Raw Material: Plastics, Metals

By Core Material: Silica, Fiberglass, Other Core Materials

By End-User Industry: Construction, Cooling and Freezing Devices, Logistics, Other End-User Industries

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as BASF SE, M&I Materials Limited, Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LG Hausys (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Dow (U.S.), Kevothermal (Mexico), ThermoCor (U.S.), Va-Q-Tec AG (Germany),

