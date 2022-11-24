Global Vacuum Insulation Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026
The Business Research Company’s Vacuum Insulation Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
The Business Research Company's "Vacuum Insulation Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the vacuum insulation market to reach a value of $8.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The vacuum insulation market trends are expected to grow to $11.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Increased utilisation across cooling and freezing applications is expected to propel the growth of the vacuum insulation market going forward.
Vacuum Insulation Market Trends
Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the vacuum insulation market. Major companies operating in vacuum insulation are developing new products with innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2021, Panasonic Corporation, a Japan-based company operating in vacuum insulation, launched its innovative vacuum insulating product known as the VIXELL Vacuum Insulated Cooking Box, which uses contactless power supply technology to enable the user to determine insulation performance.
Vacuum Insulation Market Overview
The vacuum insulation market consists of sales of vacuum insulation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide better insulation performance than conventional insulation materials and to transport heat-sensitive products in extreme conditions and high temperatures. Vacuum insulation refers to a flat element consisting of an open porous core material that withstands the external load caused by atmospheric pressure and a gas-tight envelope to maintain the required vacuum quality.
Market Segmentation
By Type: Flat Panel, Special Shape Panel
By Raw Material: Plastics, Metals
By Core Material: Silica, Fiberglass, Other Core Materials
By End-User Industry: Construction, Cooling and Freezing Devices, Logistics, Other End-User Industries
By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as BASF SE, M&I Materials Limited, Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LG Hausys (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Dow (U.S.), Kevothermal (Mexico), ThermoCor (U.S.), Va-Q-Tec AG (Germany),
Vacuum Insulation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth vacuum insulation market research.
