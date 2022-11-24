(Video) Iran protests: MEK Resistance Units report of the growing bravery of people

The bravery of the Iranian people has been underscored by the reports prepared by the network of the (PMOI/MEK) since the start of Iran’s nationwide uprising. These reports, based on information from the MEK’s network of “Resistance Units” Founded in 2013, the MEK’s Resistance Units are a highly organized underground network of men and women who have been playing a leading role in the major protests in Iran. They act as the trailblazers of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and democracy. Their role in organizing protests and their relentless activities could be described as a sledgehammer breaking the atmospheric crackdown the theocracy has imposed. The regime has constantly expressed its fear of the MEK and its Resistance Units' network. It is worth noting that The Iranian Resistance published the names of a dozen of the martyred Resistance Units who sacrificed their lives during the major Iran protests in November. 2019. Thousands of reports by the brave Resistance Units in different cities in Iran portrayed their activities during what many consider a democratic revolution in the making.

The Iranian Resistance published the names of a dozen of the martyred Resistance Units who sacrificed their lives during the major Iran protests in Nov. 2019.

Founded in 2013, the MEK’s Resistance Units are a highly organized underground network of men and women who have been playing a leading role in the major protests in Iran since 2017.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, November 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The bravery of the Iranian people has been underscored by each of the reports prepared by the network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) since the start of Iran’s nationwide uprising.Recently, these reports, based on information from the MEK’s network of “Resistance Units”, have concluded that fear of a popular revolution has become prevalent within the regime’s camp.Founded in 2013, the MEK’s Resistance Units are a highly organized underground network of men and women who have been playing a leading role in the major protests in Iran since 2017.They act as the trailblazers of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and democracy.Their role in organizing protests and their relentless activities could be described as a sledgehammer breaking the atmospheric crackdown the ruling theocracy has imposed.Regime officials have constantly expressed their fear of the MEK and its Resistance Units network and the rising trend of youth joining them.In his interview with the Supreme Leader’s website on November 9, the regime’s Minister of Intelligence, Ismail Khatib, acknowledged that the current uprising is “organized.”“These recent riots had a complicated plot, unlike the past scattered protests. Small groups would instigate these protests with timely and bold actions. They were fully organized and guided.Interestingly, these first units immediately left the scene once the demonstration started, and went to start another riot in another location,” he said.It is worth noting that The Iranian Resistance published the names of a dozen of the martyred Resistance Units who sacrificed their lives during the major Iran protests in Nov. 2019.They led Iranians during that uprising in their struggle against the regime, and they paid the price of freedom with their blood.The following are only some of the thousands of reports by the brave Resistance Units regarding their activities during what many consider a democratic revolution in the making.Bukan, November -16, 2022Tonight, the brave people in Bukan captured the city’s downtown. I am a member of the Resistance Units network. I am reporting from the scene. People are celebrating their victory. I warn the regime’s security forces to lay down their arms in the city. Stop your crimes, or you will feel the people’s fur hail to the Iranian Resistance.Shariar, Alborz province- November 2022I was waiting in the street. A high school girl came to me and said, “We are a group trying to chant slogans against the regime. Could you come with us, please?” I went with her, and we soon started chanting anti-regime slogans such as “death to the dictator.” They were courageous.Parand district, Tehran- November 2022We formed a group and blocked the road by setting a trash can on fire. A patrol car was approaching. Some youths prepared Molotov cocktails and hit the car. The security forces had to flee.Tehran- November 2022We were a group in Sattar Khan street. We clashed with 20 plainclothes agents and forced them to flee. I was wounded, but that is not important. What is important is our victory.Tehran- November 2022We began chanting anti-regime slogans as soon as we gathered in the Tehranpars district. It was around 8:00 PM [local time]. We chanted slogans targeting Ali Khamenei [the regime’s supreme leader], such as “Down with Khamenei” and “Khamenei, you murderer, we will overthrow you.” We also shouted, “Down with the oppressor, be it Shah or the leader [Khamenei].”Aran Bidgol country, Isfahan province- November 2022We formed a group with some other rebellious youth and planned to strike a blow to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) . We went to a place where they had parked their vehicles. We slashed their tires so they couldn’t use their cars and deploy oppressive forces.Qom- November 2022We clashed with security forces in several districts using hit-and-run tactics. We were unarmed, and they were fully armed. The security forces attack whoever has a backpack. They savagely beat a 15-year-old boy only because he had a backpack.Amol- November 2022We went to one of our friend’s tombs. His aunt said: “I will neither forgive nor forget those who killed our loved ones.” We also chanted anti-regime slogans, and a large crowd joined us. They were all telling us that soon this regime would fall. No one is afraid of the mullahs anymore.Tonekabon- November 2022I witnessed how several defiant youths torched the police station. I also saw them burn the police billboard. I was overwhelmed with joy since we were the only ones setting fire to the regime’s symbols and banners in the last two years.

In view of the state of absolute repression and the use of brute force in dealing with any form of opposition, could Iran’s ruling dictatorship be overthrown?