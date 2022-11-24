Global High Performance Computing As a Service Market Projected Growth Until 2026

High Performance Computing As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s High Performance Computing As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "High Performance Computing As a Service Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the high performance computing as a service market is expected to grow from $8.14 billion in 2021 to $9.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The high-performance computing as a service market is expected to grow to $16.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

An increase in data generation is expected to propel the growth of high-performance computing as a service market going forward.

High Performance Computing As a Service Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the high-performance computing as a service market. Major companies operating in the high-performance computing as a service market are introducing new technologies such as SpeedCloud to sustain their position in the high-performance computing as a service market.

High Performance Computing As a Service Market Overview

The high-performance computing as a service market consists of sales of high-performance computing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to give the tools necessary to handle enormous amounts of data through existing systems while doing sophisticated calculations and providing high-level processing capacity to customers with the help of the cloud. HPCaaS (high-performance computing as a service) refers to the practice of employing parallel data processing to accelerate computation and carry out complicated calculations by pooling computing resources, enabling even advanced applications to function effectively in accordance with user demands and expectations.

High Performance Computing As a Service Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Type: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

• By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Media and Entertainment, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Dell Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nimbix Inc., Penguin Computing, Sabalcore Computing Inc., The UberCloud INC., IDG Communications Inc., Adaptive Computing., Hitachi Ltd., Atos SE, Nvidia Corporation, Rescale Inc., Hadean Supercomputing Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., Intel Corporation, and Fujitsu Ltd

High Performance Computing As a Service Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth high performance computing as a service market research. The market report analyzes high performance computing as a service market size, high performance computing as a service global market share, high performance computing as a service global market segments, high performance computing as a service market growth drivers, high performance computing as a service market growth across geographies, high performance computing as a service market trends and high performance computing as a service market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

