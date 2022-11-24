Global Phosphoric Acid Market Projected Growth Until 2030
The Business Research Company’s Phosphoric Acid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026
The Business Research Company's "Phosphoric Acid Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the phosphoric acid market to reach a value of $49.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $59.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%.
The increasing demand for Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers is significantly contributing to the growth of the phosphoric acid market.
Phosphoric Acid Market Trends
Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the phosphoric acid market. Phosphoric acid companies are continuously developing new technology and advanced products to increase their share in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Clean TEQ Water, an Australia-based water treatment and resource recovery company, launched the new PHOSPHIX technology, which combines continuous ionic filtration (CIF) technology and chemical precipitation to particularly remove phosphate from water and recover a reusable solid phosphorus product. PHOSPHIXTM achieves very low effluent concentrations (0.1 ppm) with over 99% water recovery and recycles phosphate into hydroxyapatite, which is used to produce fertilizer.
Phosphoric Acid Market Overview
The phosphoric acid market consists of sales of phosphoric acid by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a component of fertilizers, detergents, and many household cleaning products. Phosphoric acid is a tricrotic acid that exists in the form of a dense liquid. It is corrosive to both human and laboratory animal skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. Dilute solutions of phosphoric acid have a pleasing acid taste. Thus, it is also used as a food additive, lending acidic properties to soft drinks and other prepared foods, and in water treatment products.
Phosphoric Acid Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Segmentation
• By Type: Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Other Types
• By Grade: Food, Agricultural, Industrial
• By Process Type: Furnace Process, Dry Kiln Process, Other Process Types
• By End-User: Fertilizer, Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Medicine, Metallurgy, Other End-Users
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as The Mosaic Company, PJSC PhosAgro, Prayon, EuroChem Group AG, OJSC Phosagro, Prayon Group, Israel Chemical Ltd., Yara International, OCP S.A., Yuntianhua Group, Fertiliser and Chemicals Travancore Ltd
