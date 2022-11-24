Share This Article

WHO chief joins Saudi #walk30 initiative

Met Health minister in Riyadh and visited the world's largest virtual hospital

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joined Saudis of all ages in the #Walk30 event, held Tuesday at the Wadi Hanifa Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.The event, launched by Saudi Health for the first time in 2018, aims to raise awareness about the benefits of walking 30 minutes as a daily exercise.Al-Jalajel had received, earlier that day, the WHO chief at his ministry's office where they discussed the global health situation and joint projects.Dr. Tedros praised Saudi Arabia's efforts to promote the international health agenda, especially during the pandemic, where Saudi funding contributed to accelerating vaccine production and reducing the number of covid cases inside the country. He also praised the Saudi health project to transform the local health sector aiming to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 After that, the WHO chief toured the SEHA Virtual Hospital (SVH), which includes more than 152 hospitals in its network, expressing his admiration of the work done, and the possibility of sharing it globally as a successful model for providing medical service quickly and efficiently.

