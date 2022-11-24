Submit Release
Black Friday Away Luggage Deals (2022): Early Luggage Sets, Suitcases & More Sales Published by Consumer Articles

Early Black Friday Away travel bags & luggage deals are underway, review the top early Black Friday suitcases, carry-on luggage, backpacks & more deals below

BOSTON, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compare the top early Away deals for Black Friday, including the latest the Larger Carry-On, the Medium suitcase & the Larger suitcase deals. View the latest deals in the list below.

Best Away Travel Deals:

Save up to $100 on Away Travel suitcases & luggage (AwayTravel.com)
Save up to $100 on any three Away suitcases (AwayTravel.com)
Save up to $50 on any two Away suitcases (AwayTravel.com)

Popular Away luggage choices include The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On, as well as The Medium and The Large suitcases, all so named so that travelers can easily pick which size they need. Away carries this intuitive approach throughout the designs of their luggage sets, organizers and collections. In addition, Away travel products have expanded to include backpacks, duffle bags, totes and pouches under the F.A.R. (For All Routes) outdoor travel line.

