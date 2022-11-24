Silicone Surfactants Market Share and Statistics – 2022-2028

Reports And Data

rising demand for Polyurethane Foams and strict government regulations on toxic products have resulted in boosting the silicone surfactants market.

silicone surfactants market is forecasted to reach USD 3,161.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicone Surfactants Market is forecasted to reach USD 3,161.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This type of surfactants, like dimethicone copolyol, contain hydrophilic and hydrophobic portions that help it in minimizing the surface tension of water. Reducing surface tension is a crucial, primary step in the formation of foam, wetting, and emulsification. The market is projected to witness considerable expansion during the forecast period. The market growth is resultant of a combination of different factors. One of the mentionable factors in this regards is its traits like bacteria resistance, hypo-allergic to the skin, and biocompatibility. The presence of these traits in this surfactant results in its extensive application in personal care products. In addition to that, its features like low thermal conductivity, and low weight have resulted in its increasing use for insulating industrial and agricultural buildings. It is also applicable in commercial buildings for maintaining uniform temperature and minimizing noise levels. Such diverse applications have positively impacted the growth of the market. Another mentionable factor supporting market growth is a continuous emphasis on R&D activities. Silicone surfactants- which are copolymers of polyethers and silicone, have recently been demonstrated to develop the efficiency of microemulsions. Such findings have only been possible due to systematic studies on its phase behavior, which has further developed the knowledge of self-assembly of large molecules. These findings are turning out to be useful to manufacture nanostructured materials, which in turn is expanding the area of operation of the market.

Top Companies: DOW Corning, Evonik, Wacker Chemie, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Innospec, ELE, Siltech, Supreme Silicones, and Elkem.

Key Companies in the market include:

The silicone surfactants market held a market share of USD 160.2 Million in the year 2018. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the Water-soluble segment generated a higher revenue of USD 108.9 Million in 2018 with a faster CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Factors like increasing demand for water-based skincare products, which is resultant of its traits like quick absorption, minimal pore-clogging, and lightweight formula contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Emulsifiers segment occupied the largest market share of 29.0% in 2018, with the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Emulsifiers segment is attributed to elevating demand for emulsifiers from different end-user industries like the construction sector, the cosmetics industry. The traits of silicone, like effective minimization of the surface tension, has resulted in its increased application as emulsifiers, which contributes to the growth rate of this segment.

In context to End-user, the Personal Care segment generated the highest revenue of USD 56.1 Million in 2018, with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Factors like rising demand for skin-friendly personal care products, continuous expansion of the cosmetics industry that is resulting in elevating the need for this surfactant in manufacturing these goods, contribute to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to region, North America held the second-largest market share of0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market share held by North America is resultant of the elevated awareness about eco-friendly products and increasing demand for personal care products that possess minimal toxic substances.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Water-soluble

Oil-soluble

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Foaming Agents

Emulsifiers

Wetting Agents

Defoaming Agents

Dispersants

Others

End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Construction

Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Textile

Agriculture

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key questions covered in the global Silicone Surfactants market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Silicone Surfactants market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Silicone Surfactants market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2022 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Silicone Surfactants market?

