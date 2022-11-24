Submit Release
Luggage Set Black Friday Deals (2022): Monos, American Tourister, Rimowa, Beis & More Savings Identified by Save Bubble

Luggage Set Black Friday 2022 Deals

The top early Black Friday luggage set deals for 2022, including Away Travel, CALPAK, Samsonite & more suitcase sales

BOSTON, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early Black Friday luggage set deals for 2022 have landed. Review the top offers on Protege, Rimowa, Beis & more. View the full selection of deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Luggage Set Deals:

Save up to $100 on top-rated Away carry-on, medium & large luggage sets (AwayTravel.com)
Save up to 63% on luggage sets from top brands like Protege, American Tourister & more (Walmart.com)
Save up to 48% on 2-piece & 3-piece Samsonite luggage sets (Samsonite.com)

