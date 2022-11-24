Home Fragrance Market To Reach US$ 9.42 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.20%

Home Fragrance Market Size

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Home Fragrance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global home fragrance market size reached a value of US$ 6.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027.

Home fragrance includes pleasantly fragranced products that are generally used to mask unwanted odors. It is produced using a mixture of scented chemicals that is available in various types, such as jasmine, lavender, eucalyptus, and vanilla. It plays a significant role in stress relieving during workouts and mood-boosting, as it delivers aromatic air and provides a soothing ambiance while improving focus. It is easily available in a wide variety of colors, types, and scents through supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores. Some of the popular fragrances among consumers include fantasy, gourmand, floral and fruity, which are commonly present in the form of sprays, candles, and diffusers.

Home Fragrance Market Demand:

The shifting lifestyle preferences majorly drives the global market. Along with this, the escalating preference for aromatherapy, which heavily relies on fragrance compounds and essential oils to treat numerous psychological and physical disorders, including pain, depression, insomnia, headaches, and digestive problems, is also significantly supporting the market. Apart from this, numerous players are offering personalized home fragrance products in order to strengthen their market position is significantly supporting the market. Also, they are launching unique products with printed designs and containers produced from bark, concrete, and metals, which is propelling the demand. Moreover, product innovations, such as smart air fresheners and steam tablets, are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• 3M Company

• Bath & Body Works Inc

• Bougie et Senteur

• Faultless Brands

• Godrej aer

• NEST New York

• Newell Brands Inc

• Nordstrom Inc

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Ripple Fragrances Private Limited

• S. C. Johnson & Son Inc

• Scentair Technologies LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Diffusers

• Sprays

• Scented Candles

• Others

Breakup by Fragrances:

• Lemon

• Lavender

• Jasmine

• Rose

• Sandalwood

• Vanilla

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

