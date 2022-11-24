Affordable Housing Thanksgiving - from Trailer Houses, to Mobile Homes, to Modern Manufactured Homes-Epic Reality Check

Thanksgiving In MHVille. The Backstory of the often Misunderstood Yet Most Proven U.S. Affordable Housing Solution. Traces Epic Evolution from Trailer Houses, to Mobile Homes to Manufactured Housing, to Modern Manufactured Homes post MHIA 2000. The evolution of factory built manufactured homes. From Trailer Houses (1930s to 1950s), to Mobile Homes (1950s to mid-1970s) to Manufactured Housing that launched on 6.15.1976. The manufactured home shown is a post MHIA residential style home. Infographic is 2018 data, but the percentage rate of savings in 2022 is similar now to then, as both conventional housing and manufactured homes have risen in price. You cook, clean, live, love, and celebrate the same in a manufactured home as any other dwelling. 'Most Men Appear Never to have Considered What a House is and Are Needlessly Poor All Their Lives Because They Think They Must Have One As Their Neighbors Have.' -Henry David Thoreau. Manufactured Home Living News Photo Collage. Every home shown is a manufactured home. Largest Known 3rd Party Research Collection online: https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com/research-data-stats-media-investigator-resources-mobile-homes-manufactured-homes-manufactured-housing-research-hud-univ-studies-cfpb-nonprofits-gao-nfpa-exec-summary-definiti/

Thanksgiving Day report on promise and challenges to controversial affordable housing solution that's gained federal backing is topic of MHLivingNews report.

You cook, clean, eat, live, love, and celebrate the same in a manufactured home as you do in any other residential housing.” — L. A. "Tony" Kovach, publisher, MHLivingNews.com.

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It may seem like a modern miracle. It may sound too good to be true. Brand new homes with warranties and consumer protections not found in housing that is far higher priced, yet only about half the cost of conventional construction. But before getting ahead of our true story, a look back for understanding is appropriate. For decades, the secular side of the Thanksgiving holiday and “Black Friday” marked the ‘start’ of the Christmas season and related shopping. Of course, Thanksgiving began as a religiously inspired festival in the U.S. Thanksgiving is documented to date back to 1619 in what is now called the Commonwealth (state) of Virginia. The date of the Thanksgiving celebration varied by state until 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln made it a national holiday. Sarah Josepha Hale (1788–1879), who Britannica says was the first female editor and author in the U.S, wrote letters to public officials for some 40 years advocating an official national Thanksgiving holiday. In 1863 President Lincoln made Hale’s vision a reality by setting the date for a National Day of Thanksgiving by executive proclamation.So begins a new illustrated report and commentary on Manufactured Home Living News (MHLivingNews.com) titled: "Thanksgiving in MHVille, Backstory of Misunderstood But Most Proven U.S. Affordable Housing Solution – From Trailer Houses, to Mobile Homes, to Manufactured Housing – Modern Manufactured Homes Reality Check." The report continues as follows."According to the American Presidency Project, Lincoln said in his proclamation (italics added):• “It has also pleased our Heavenly Father to favor as well our citizens in their homes…”• “…set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe. And I do further recommend to my fellow-citizens aforesaid that on that occasion they do reverently humble themselves in the dust and from thence offer up penitent and fervent prayers and supplications to the Great Disposer of Events for a return of the inestimable blessings of peace, union, and harmony throughout the land which it has pleased Him to assign as a dwelling place for ourselves and for our posterity throughout all generations.”Home ownership and private property rights have long been understood as important components of the ‘blessings of liberty.’According to FEE: “The Founding Fathers upheld the economic view of property. They believed that private property ownership, as defined under common law, pre-existed government. The state and federal governments were the mere contractual agents of the people, not sovereign lords over them. All rights, not specifically delegated to the government, remained with the people–including the common-law provisions of private property. Consequently, the constitutional rights regarding free speech, freedom of religion, the right of assembly, and private property rights are all claims that individuals may hold and exercise against the government itself. In brief, private property refers to the rights of owners to use their possessions which are enforceable against all nonowners–even the government.”These God-given rights to privately owned property are constitutionally protected in the U.S.A.Rights to privately owned property bolster and are intertwined with other guaranteed rights, which some experts say have long been under assault in America and around the world. Given that most of human history around the world has been marked by slavery, indentured servitude, and various forms of lord-vassal-servant relationships, it is good on Thanksgiving Day for those who own a home to be thankful for homeownership and all other blessings a person or family may have."The report provides a global map that shows in what year slavery or serfdom ended in each country. Slaves are not normally homeowners, but free people can own a home in the U.S. or other nations that offer safeguards for private property and other rights.While some 22 million Americans live in a pre-HUD Code mobile home or a post-HUD Code manufactured home, over 111 million Americans are still in rental housing, the MHLivingNews report stated. It elaborated on the evolution from the trailer house era in the 1930s, to the 1950s-to-mid-1970s mobile home years, to the federally regulated manufactured housing era that began on June 15, 1976.The report and commentary said the following."From Trailer House to Mobile Home to Manufactured HousingModern manufactured homes are at the apex of the evolution from trailer houses to mobile homes to federally regulated HUD Code manufactured homes. Manufactured homes are built to third-party inspected state and federally standards for installation, quality, safety, greener/lower energy use, and durability."The illustrations shown with this press release help paint the picture of the practical and obvious distinctions between trailer houses, mobile homes, and manufactured housing.The report explores federal legislation that aimed at proving more consumer safeguards and the methods to obtain an affordable manufactured home, which is the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing in the U.S. today. The Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA) and its “enhanced preemption” provision to overcome local zoning barriers are among several referenced topics in the report. MHLivingNews noted that Congress enacted the MHIA to help overcome NIMBYism as well as to provide robust consumer safeguards that are often not found in more costly conventional housing.For the full report, illustrations, videos, and commentary with extensive fact-packed resources are found at the link below. The resources include the largest known online collection of third-party research that supports the value, safety, and durability of modern federally regulated manufactured homes.The article suggests that a thanksgiving attitude of gratitude should be part of the embrace of the realities vs. the myths and outdated notions that make modern manufactured homes different than the trailer houses or mobile homes of yesteryear. The full report and commentary are found at this link below.About MHLivingNewsSince 2012, Manufactured Home Living News (ManufacturedHomeLivingNews.com or MHLivingNews.com) has published the expert commentary, third party research, facts checks, analysis and home buyer shopping tips that the public craves. Millions of pageviews occur at MHLivingNews.Some recent reports on MHLivingNews include the following topics.About MHProNewsTag lines:> “Industry News, Tips, and Views Pros Can Use”©.> "Innovation, Information, Inspiration for Industry Professionals" ©.> "Intelligence for your MHLife" ©.> "We Provide, You Decide" © is a reference to comparing and contrasting the published statements of various trade groups.MHProNews explores remarks or reports by the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR), the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI), the Texas Manufactured Housing Association (TMHA), the Florida Manufactured Housing Association (FMHA), the Modular Home Builders Association (MHBA), the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the Job Creators Network (JCN), and others. Additionally typically 5 times weekly a left-right mainstream media recap from CNN Business and Newsmax provide a left-right headline news balance on MHProNews.The critically acclaimed publication is the first and still only known manufactured home industry Daily Business News on MHProNews market report.Manufactured Home Communities (MHC) Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), manufactured home industry connected stocks, along with a snapshot of the broader equities, and headline news that span the left-right media divide are provided. Unique looks at what is often mistakenly called "mobile home park investing" are also explored.Expert insights unpack quarterly and other reports by publicly traded firms such as Skyline Champion (SKY), Cavco Industries (CVCO), Nobility Homes (NOBH), Legacy Housing (LEGH), Deer Valley Homebuilders, Sun Communities (SUI), Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), UMH Properties (UMH), Flagship Communities, The Carlyle Group, Blackstone, BlackRock, and others.Recent reports on MHProNews include the following.About MHProNews/MHLivingNews Co-Founder L. A. "Tony" KovachBeyond thousands of articles on MHProNews/MHLivingNews, co-founder L. A. "Tony" Kovach has been published or cited by others. Examples include the Associated Press (AP), Chicago Sun Times, The Hill, PissedConsumer, LawnStarter, WND.com , Moxie Magazine, The Florida Times Union, Sarasota Herald Tribune, Gainesville Sun, WorldNetDaily.com, Lakeland Ledger, Baptist Global News , Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), Manufactured Home Merchandiser Magazine, Automated Builder, the National Association of Realtors, the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI), the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR), public officials including the CFPB, FHFA, and dozens of others.Kovach is a multiple award winning history buff whose several recognitions and accomplishments include the prestigious Lottinville Award in History from the University of Oklahoma (O.U.).Kovach's video interviews of manufactured housing include James "Jim" Clayton founder of Clayton Homes, Joseph "Joe" Stegmayer formerly with Cavco Industries, Samuel "Sam" Landy of UMH Properties, Sunshine Homes' John Bostick, Danny Ghorbani and Mark Weiss with MHARR, Nathan Smith with SSK Properties (since rebranded Flagship Communities), and other manufactured home industry personalities. MHProNews also features perhaps the most extensive set of written Q&A's and interviews in all of manufactured housing. They include personalities such as Sam Zell of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Danny Ghorbani and Mark Weiss, the later of whom are both with the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).Kovach's statement to the FHFA on obstacles facing the industry was published on their website at this link here.

Video interview with Bill Matchneer, JD, Prior Office of Manufactured Housing (OMHP) Administrator, HUD Code Manufactured Housing, also previously with CFPB.