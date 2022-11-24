Shop Leadpages Black Friday Sale For Exclusive Deals & Pricing

Leadpages is offering 50% off annual plans pricing this Black Friday. Build a beautiful website & landing pages without all the hassle this holiday season.

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DwayneGravesOnline.com has found the top sales on Leadpages for Black Friday 2022. No need to spend hours trying to build web content that results in dissatisfication when a site builder can do the bulk of the work. And, quite frankly, what's better than a Black Friday discount on a yearly plan?

Investing in business means committing both time and money, but the process doesn't have to be tedious. Leadpages takes pride in providing clients with exemplary templates and easy-to-use web builders that take the stress out of launching or reinvigorating business.

With Leadpages, it's not just building a website - it's building a business! And, this Black Friday, the benefits of saving 50% on Leadpages Annual plans are available while this sale lasts.

Leadpages Products

Leadpages can build a beautiful website without confusion and chaos. Designed to be the most efficient and effective website builder out there, Leadpages offers the ability to design and use full websites, landing pages, popup forms, alert bars, and gorgeous templates.

Websites

Create a high-converting website in half the time it normally takes in WordPress by starting with one of their templates. These website templates are mobile-responsive and are professionally designed. With the pre-built webpages, swiftly swap out and add in whatever suits business needs. This provides a smooth and seamless web integration. Also, the customizations are code-free, with simply dragging and dropping content with coding being only an option.

Landing Pages

Leadpages is one of the first landing page builders, which is something that makes these services unique. The technology has built-in conversion guidance that can predict a page's performance before hitting 'publish.' The benefit? Edit design work thoroughly to maximize page conversion performance when published.

What's more, they will never charge more for performing well. There are no restrictions on lead collection or page visitors. The additional benefits include unlimited page building and remarkably fast page load speeds.

Use apps and features to enhance a business site. Add Calendly schedule, a countdown timer, video player, the OpenTable reservation widget, and other features contained within the easy-to-use Drag & Drop Builder.

Leadpages also integrates with other software such as Zapier, Mailchimp, Aweber, ActiveCampaign, Constant Contact, GetResponse, Gmail, and more.

Leadpages can be used with or as an alternative for Unbounce, Clickfunnels, Instapage, and more.

Popup Forms

When a visitor lands on a business site, keep them interested via a popup form prompting to subscribe to a company newsletter or to receive a coupon code. These popup forms target an audience at a prime moment. Place them on any page and use time delays, exit pop-ups, and time delays to get it just right.

Creating a popup form only takes a few minutes, and it can route subscribers to an email list via an email service provider (ESP).

Alert Bars

Enhance a page's conversion with a mobile-friendly alert bar placed in a non-invasive area. Insert text-based announcements or an opt-in form. An alert bar can be published on any website or landing page that allows the use of HTML and JavaScript. This means it can publish to Squarespace or WordPress if preferred. Easily promote an ongoing offer or sale, plus it can convert blog reads into leads.

Templates

Leadpages has a lot of templates to choose from. They have all been designed by professionals and cater to a lot of different page types, from Checkouts to Lead Captures. Choose between landing page and website templates. Styles also range from bold to elegant, from light to dark. And no color theme is off-limits. There are beautifully colored templates that will work well with unique branding.

Black Friday Savings On Leadpages Annual Plans

Save 50% on the annual plans pricing. Choose from either the Standard Plan or the Pro Plan - whichever fits business needs and budgets the best. Get six months of Leadpages free and unlock an exciting new feature called the AI Headline Generator. Save up to $444 on your subscription to Leadpages.

The Standard Plan

The Standard Plan pricing is normally $37 per month, but with this Black Friday deal, only pay $19 per month, saving $222. Build one site, get a free custom domain, and get over 40 standard integrations with this plan.

The Pro Plan

The Pro Plan gives allows three websites, unlimited A/B Split Testing, and online sales and payments as part of the bundle. Normally, the pricing is $74 per month, but now, only pay $37 per month, billed annually. This saves $444.

How Leadpages is Making Work Easier

What do clients have to say about Leadpages and how their services have helped them? Jan Tucker, founder of White Lotus Living, says that "Leadpages makes it so much easier to create landing pages on the fly."

Ron Collins from Ron Collins Marketing states, "Leadpages just makes my life so much easier. I used to set all this up on Wix and Squarespace and it was always such a pain. I am building incredible quality landing pages in a matter of minutes, even on a tight budget!"

Finally, entrepreneur Kailei Carr says, "I've built sites to promote my conferences with Leadpages Sites and loved that it was so user-friendly. I was able to start from a template, do what I needed to do, and I've received great feedback from my audience—people love it."

Build A Business Better With a Black Friday Deal From Leadpages

Regardless of which plan chosen, the benefit is saving a lot of money that can be redirected into building a business in other ways. Oh, another benefit is the free 14-day trial! At the end of that trial period, stick with Leadpages and get billed annually at the selected rate.

So, allow Leadpages to take the lead and help convert reads to leads at a high rate. The software does a lot to create business magic.

