New affordable homes open for Elders, families of N’Quatqua Nation

CANADA, November 23 - N’Quatqua Nation Elders, families and members have access to 10 new affordable rental homes with the opening of a development on N’Quatqua Nation land outside D’Arcy.

Located at 14-16 Hunter Jack Cres., the project is the first new housing development in N’Quatqua since 2007. The development is comprised of three buildings. Two of the buildings are single storey, and each contains three two-bedroom units for N’Quatqua Nation Elders, individuals, single-parent families and members living with disabilities. The third building is two-storeys with four three-bedroom homes and is intended for families with low-to-moderate incomes.

All units have rent geared to income to help address the lack of affordable housing in N’Quatqua and the surrounding area, and to provide safe and secure homes for N’Quatqua Nation members who wish to live in their home community and close to family, culture and traditions.

N’Quatqua Nation provided the land for the project and owns the new homes. The buildings will be managed by N’Quatqua Social Housing Society.

The Province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $1.35 million for the project through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, and will provide approximately $400,000 in annual operating funding.

The project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that are complete or underway in B.C., including approximately 1,400 homes through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, which also includes approximately 380 homes on reserve.

Quick Facts:

The Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF) is a 10-year, $550-million investment to build and operate new affordable homes for Indigenous Peoples.

With this commitment, B.C. became the first province in Canada to invest provincial housing funds into on-reserve housing, which is a federal jurisdiction.

These homes are a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action on the housing inequalities faced by Indigenous communities in B.C.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/