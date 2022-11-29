New Documentary Film “FAIRWAYS TO HAPPINESS” — Online Premiere
An American expat in Dubai investigates individual ideas of happiness and wellbeing science while an amateur British golfer attempts to conquer the course.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this new documentary feature film, Fairways to Happiness, an American expat in The United Arab Emirates—the first country in the world to have established a Ministry of Happiness—investigates individual ideas of happiness while an amateur British golfer attempts to conquer the course.
Experts and expats from across the globe—including a priest, a monk, educators and everyday folk narrate the complex journey to contentment. At the same time, the film follows Eugene, struggling to lower his score on the golf course—a quest that often mirrors the emotional rollercoaster of life.
“Dubai is a unique and often misunderstood place. There are people from all over the world working and living here in a city where a concerted effort has been undertaken to emphasize happiness and well-being. When I got here in 2014, I was burned out from the grind of New York City, so it was a welcome change to live in a place that’s modern, safe, and focused on the future.” —Douglas Morrione (Director)
The story extends from the iconic skylines and golf courses of Dubai to Nepal, England, Ukraine, Australia, the United States, Bangladesh and other destinations to see how life in people's home countries juxtaposes with their lives in Dubai.
The film also explores the growing emphasis on well-being science and positive education in schools as students, parents and educators attempt to navigate the perils of a social media landscape where children are now living two lives—online and in the real world.
"Fairways to Happiness" is a Route 201 Media production. The film was shot, directed and edited by Douglas Morrione. This is his second feature documentary and follows his award-winning film about cowboy artists from the American West: Everything in the Song is True.
Fairways to Happiness (Trailer)