Mobile Learning Market: : Top Trends Driving the Industry to Surpass USD 60.95 billion by 2028

The report presents an overview of the market with detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through an in-depth traction analysis of industry.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the research, the global mobile learning market is expected to grow from USD 22.13 billion in 2020 and reach USD 60.95 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The mobile learning market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. This growth is attributed to advanced technologies like 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi of different bandwidth has strengthened network connectivity across the globe that makes accessibility of mobile learning more convenient. Mobile learning is considered a better alternative to physical lectures as mobile learning provides online classes or courses accessible to the physically disable and eliminates demographic constraints. Mobile learning tends to save both time and money and permits users to access education anytime or anywhere as per their convenience. The distance barrier is no more a constraint in mobile learning.

Mobile learning is referred to as e-learning or m-learning, where education via the network or internet through mobile devices such as handheld computers, tablets, and smartphones. In e-learning, the educational material is sent through social interaction, online educational hubs, and mobile apps. Mobile learning allows access to education from anywhere in the world by eliminating the obstacle of distance. Mobile learning is also perceived as distance education or distance learning. Mobile learning provides a chance to access education to employees, students, and individuals on the go. Modern-day learning system makes it possible to learn wherever, whenever and whatever an individual wants with the assistance of a smartphone connected to the internet.

The drastic shift from paper books to e-solution in corporate institutes and education institutes has created a surge in mobile learning. The advancement in technology in mobiles, computers, tablets, and information technology supports the growth of mobile learning. Mobile learning comes with advantages of covers a considerable distance, access anywhere & anytime, convenience, better engagement, cost-effective, variety of content, encourages students and tests knowledge through assignments. Mobile learning allows the download of educational videos and watches them at the user's leisure and convenience when the internet is not available or traveling. The government is taking initiatives to encourage by investing in the digital education system. The rise in mobile learning has improved mobile-optimized websites and applications for users to access education efficiently. Several higher educational institutes are applying transferable knowledge in their education system. These are the factors driving the growth of mobile learning. Adaptability issues, high internet costs, lack of one-on-one interaction with faculty or mentor, and absence of reliable support infrastructure are the factors restraining the growth of the global mobile learning market.

Some of the notable players in the market are Adobe Inc., Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Upside Learning Solution Pvt. Ltd., El Design Pvt. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, Citric Systems Inc., and Skillsoft. To gain a significant market share in the global mobile learning market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Adobe Inc. and IBM Corporation are some of the key manufacturers operating in the mobile learning market.

On the basis of provider, the global mobile learning market is segmented into service and content. The content segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 63% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to content developers focusing on providing sophisticated learning solutions on the concerned platform. The content developers have the advantage of collaborating with domain experts to assimilate and deliver content on several topics.

On the basis of solution, the global mobile learning market is segmented into portable LMS, e-book, mobile & video-based courseware, m-enablement, and interactive assessments. The mobile & video-based courseware segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26% in the year 2020. The growth is attributed to convenience and high preference given to video-based learning on a portable device. Video-based courseware ensures user's engagement as a trainer can demonstrate the concepts using animation, webcast, illustration that provides practical & powerful training.

On the basis of solution, the global mobile learning market is segmented into corporate, government, and academics. Academics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.4% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to students being unable to attend physical lectures and can utilize their time elsewhere. Mobile & video-based courseware permits students to downloaded offline and watch at leisure.

Regional Segment of Mobile Learning Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global mobile learning market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. South America region held the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rise in internet penetration in South America. The educational institutes of South America are providing free access to the online class. The inability of students to attend physical lectures because of physical disabilities or demographic constraints has allowed online courses to gain traction in South America.

About the report:

The global mobile learning market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

