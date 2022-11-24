India Drones Market To Grow at CAGR of 10.23% During 2023-2028

India Drones Market Report

A drone refers to a type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can be remotely controlled by a human operator or navigated autonomously by a computer. Some of its components include receivers, batteries, antenna, accelerometer, altimeter, cameras, ultrasonic and collision avoidance sensors, and a control system. There are several features available on these pilotless platforms, including global positioning systems (GPS) and a remote ground control system (GSC). The use of drones is rapidly replacing the traditional methods of land surveillance due to their ability to minimize the amount of labor and time required to collect data, while removing any chances of human error. In addition to flying high-quality aerial filming and performing efficient inspections, they assist in conducting scientific research, enhancing viewer experiences and collecting real-time data. Drones find extensive applications in weather monitoring, geospatial surveys, hazard control, and anti-aircraft target practice, and intelligence gathering in the military.

India Drones Market Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by a considerable rise in aerial monitoring and surveillance activities across the country. This can be attributed to the augmenting need for real-time data for topographical updates, surveys, and rescue operations with minimal to zero human errors. Additionally, the augmenting adoption of drones to inspect impenetrable high-risk zones to collect real-time data is propelling the market. Favorable government regulations by the Government of India enabling commercial usage of drones are resulting in a more liberal and conducive market for drones, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. The growing investments by numerous start-ups and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in drone technology due to the easing of eligible annual sales bracket for drones and drone components are also fueling the market. Besides this, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drones for navigation and movement automation is creating a positive market outlook. The growing number of cross-border terrorist activities and illegal trespassing in the country resulting in the widespread product adoption across the military and defense sector is further providing an impetus to the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the growing popularity of aerial photography and videography, the introduction of innovative product variants, such as compact airmobile drones, the increasing trend of manufacturing indigenous drones, rapid product utilization for providing internet access in rural areas, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

• Hybrid

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Accessories

Breakup by Payload:

• <25 Kilograms

• 25-170 Kilograms

• >170 Kilograms

Breakup by Point of Sale:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Military and Defense

• Law Enforcement

• Logistics

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

