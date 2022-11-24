Orthodontic Supplies Market Size to Hit USD 11,038.07 Mn by 2028

Rising Dental Tourism in the Emerging Nations Drives Orthodontic Supplies Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthodontic supplies are appliances or materials used during the orthodontic treatment of various dental irregularities such as malocclusion, crooked teeth, excessive spacing and others. The orthodontic supplies include various products such as fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, accessories and others.

The growth of the market is attributed to growing prevalence of dental problems and rising incidences of malocclusions in children are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, the high cost of orthodontic treatments and stringent regulatory policies, is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Market leaders operating in the market have undertaken various organic and inorganic growth strategies. The global orthodontic supplies market majorly consists of players like 3M; Dentsply Sirona; Align Technologies Inc.; Henry Schein, Inc.; Ultradent Products Inc.; Orthodontics, Inc.; SmileDirectClub, Inc.; American Orthodontics; G&H Orthodontics; DB Orthodontics; Candid Care Co.; and Envista Holdings Corporation.

Several in organic approaches, such as product launches, and expansion in the global orthodontic supplies market, have resulted in the growth of the market. Likewise, inorganic strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, and collaboration have helped the company to strengthen its revenue, which allows the company to hold a strong position in the market.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the global orthodontic supplies market:

In Jan-2022, Candid Care Co. ("Candid") and Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, announced a new collaboration that will seek to provide patients with a comprehensive, whole-mouth solution to diagnose and treat OSA in adult patients and provide orthodontic treatment from the same provider network.

In Sept-2021, Dentsply Sirona partnered with Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization. For over 21 years, Smile Train has supported safe and quality cleft care for more than 1.5 million children in over 90 countries worldwide. Dentsply Sirona’s commitment aims to advance the future of and access to cleft care.

In Sept-2021, Align signs a multi-year agreement with Ultradent, a leader in tooth whitening for over 30 years, to offer Invisalign trained doctors an exclusive professional whitening system with the leading Opalescence PF whitening formula. New Invisalign Professional Whitening System revolutionizes teeth whitening with an all-in-one solution that enables Invisalign trained doctors to straighten and whiten teeth simultaneously.

In Jun-2021, Dentsply Sirona acquired substantially all of the assets of Propel Orthodontics in an all-cash deal for $131 million. The assets acquired include the VPro device and the Fastrack Mobile App. Propel Orthodontics is a leading innovator, manufacturer, and worldwide seller of orthodontic devices. The acquisition is an important step for Dentsply Sirona to strengthen its fast-growing clear aligner market. The acquired product lines perfectly complement the Byte and SureSmile businesses.

