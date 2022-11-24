Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,742 in the last 365 days.

Black Friday Sonicare & Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Deals 2022 Revealed by The Consumer Post

Sonicare & Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Black Friday 2022 Deals

Save on Oral-B & Sonicare electric toothbrush deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with all the best Philips DiamondClean, Prestige & more deals

BOSTON, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find all the top early Sonicare & Oral-B electric toothbrush deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige, ProtectiveClean 5100 & 6100 and more savings. Access the best deals listed below.

Best Electric Toothbrush Deals:

Save up to 38% on a wide range of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes (Walmart.com)
Save up to 40% on Oral-B toothbrushes & electric toothbrushes (Walmart.com)
Save up to 40% on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes & toothbrush heads (Philips.com)

The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save extra money this year using the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser extension also compares prices on Target, Best Buy, Amazon and more retailers while shopping online, alerting users when a better offer has been identified. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Source: The Consumer Post

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Black Friday Sonicare & Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Deals 2022 Revealed by The Consumer Post

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.