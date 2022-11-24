Black Friday Sonicare & Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Deals 2022 Revealed by The Consumer Post
Save on Oral-B & Sonicare electric toothbrush deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with all the best Philips DiamondClean, Prestige & more dealsBOSTON, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find all the top early Sonicare & Oral-B electric toothbrush deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige, ProtectiveClean 5100 & 6100 and more savings. Access the best deals listed below.
Best Electric Toothbrush Deals:
Save up to 38% on a wide range of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes (Walmart.com)
Save up to 40% on Oral-B toothbrushes & electric toothbrushes (Walmart.com)
Save up to 40% on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes & toothbrush heads (Philips.com)
The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday shoppers can save extra money this year using the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser extension also compares prices on Target, Best Buy, Amazon and more retailers while shopping online, alerting users when a better offer has been identified. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Source: The Consumer Post
Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here