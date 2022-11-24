Global Antijamming Equipment Market is to reach 5.9 billion USD by 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our research report, global antijamming equipment market size was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Antijamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power radio frequency energy. The GPS antijamming technology is quacking evolving. Until recently, size and cost considerations meant anti-jamming systems were only feasible for expensive strategic aircraft and capital ships.
Drivers:
Increasing demand for GPS technology in military applications and continuous development to enhance GPS infrastructure are the major factors driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for UAVs and unmanned systems will positively impact and drive the market growth. The implementation of GPS antijamming services at a lower cost makes it affordable for small enterprises and it is the major factor to drive the market growth.
Increasing demand for GPS technology in the military applications
GPS navigation systems are based on positioning as the name implies. The GPS technology and the desire for superior military navigation systems are driving GPS design innovation to reduce size and weight. The satellites also report the orbital positions of all other GPS satellites to drive the market growth. The military is increasingly reliant on GPS-enabled technology to accomplish mission-critical activities efficiently. GPS systems gather data from GPS satellites and utilize it to determine the location of the device to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The high cost is one of the important fencings in the market growth. The availability of precision terrain-aided navigation as a substitute to GPS can hamper the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Antijamming Equipment Market - By Technology:
• Nulling Systems
• Beam Steering Systems
• Civilian Systems
Based on the technology: The Nulling systems segment was recorded as the largest market share in the antijamming equipment market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The nulling system is the act of masking a radar waveform to create an undetectable zone to avoid direction. The most prevalent anti-jamming technology used to combat GPS jamming threats is nulling to drive the market growth.
Antijamming Equipment Market – By Application:
• Flight Control
• Surveillance & Reconnaissance
• Location
• Navigation & Timing
• Safety Evacuation
• Others
Based on the applications: Surveillance & Reconnaissance held the largest share in the antijamming equipment market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Surveillance & reconnaissance are used for mapping strategic targets and positions as well as for finding natural resources to drive the market growth.
Antijamming Equipment Market – By End-Use:
• Military
• Civilian
Based on the end use: The Military segment held the largest share market in the antijamming equipment market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The military is increasingly reliant on GPS-enabled technology to accomplish mission-critical activities efficiently to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
• The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the antijamming equipment market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the antijamming equipment market and the increasing number of terror attacks across the region. The increasing demand for unmanned airborne vehicles, coupled with the development of low-cost GPS anti-jamming solutions and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. China and India is the largest market supporting the growth of the antijamming equipment. There has been rapid growth in the antijamming equipment market in the region leading to global market growth.
• North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the antijamming equipment market.
Latest Industry Development:
# In October 2021 - Septentrio NV partnered with ArduSimple. The company integrated its modules into evaluation kits developed by ArduSimple. These new partnerships bring triple-band RTK as a plug-and-play solution for the most popular development platforms like Arduino, STM Nucleo, Raspberry Pi, and Nvidia Jetson.
# In July 2020, Raytheon UK was awarded a contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to develop advanced GNSS anti-jamming technologies. Under the contract, Raytheon Assured Positioning Navigation and Timing business are expected to deliver a Technology Demonstrator Programme, with the advanced multi-element Anti-Jam technology, to enable the integration of the Anti-Jam technology.
# In November 2021 - Collins Aerospace acquired FlightAware, a digital aviation company that operates flight tracking and data platforms. In October 2020, the company was selected to provide anti-jam technology for manned and unmanned ground vehicles to combat.
