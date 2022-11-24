Submit Release
Vizio Soundbar Black Friday Deals (2022) Monitored by Deal Stripe

Vizio Soundbar Black Friday 2022 Deals

Save on Vizio soundbar deals at the early Black Friday sale, including the top Vizio V Series, M Series & more soundbar deals

BOSTON, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s our comparison of all the top early Vizio soundbar deals for Black Friday, together with offers on Vizio SmartCast and more soundbars. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Vizio Soundbar Deals:

Save up to 55% on Vizio 2.0, 2.1, 5.1 & 5.1.2 soundbars (Walmart.com)
Save up to 32% on the Vizio V Series 5.1 home theater soundbar (Walmart.com)

More Soundbar Deals:

Save up to $180 on Sonos Beam, Ray & Arc soundbars (Sonos.com)

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Source: Deal Stripe

