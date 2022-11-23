Electric kick scooter regulations

CANADA, November 23 - New regulations will support the safe operation of electric kick scooters on municipal roadways and active transportation pathways in Prince Edward Island.

Regulatory changes to the Highway Traffic Act and Trails Act set the minimum age, maximum speed and other requirements for the use of electric kick scooters in the province. The regulations will take effect on Saturday, November 26.

“As we work towards our vision of a net-zero province, and increasing opportunities for active transportation and greener commutes, we need to ensure all safety precautions are in put in place. Through these regulations, we are providing clarity of what is considered an electric-kick scooter, where they are allowed to be driven, and what qualifications are required.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

With the new regulations in place it means an e-scooter:

cannot have a power output that exceeds 500 watts;

must operate at a maximum permitted speed no greater than 24 km/h;

must be equipped with a bell and/or horn and lights;

operator must be a minimum age of 16;

operator must wear a helmet.

is not allowed on sidewalks;

is not allowed on the Confederation Trail; and

is not allowed on highways where the maximum posted speed limit exceeds 60 km/h.

