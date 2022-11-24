XMACHINA AI GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES FILING OF PRELIMINARY NON-OFFERING PROSPECTUS AND LISTING APPLICATION
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XMachina AI Group Inc. (formerly, 1210352 B.C. Ltd, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a receipt from the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) for its preliminary non-offering prospectus dated November 22, 2022. No securities are being sold pursuant to this prospectus and no proceeds are being raised. The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to the Company and its currently issued securities and is subject to amendment as may be required by the BCSC.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has applied to list its subordinate voting shares (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Listing and trading of the Subordinate Voting Shares will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the CSE’s listing requirements and the Company being receipted for a final prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the Province of British Columbia.
Copy of the preliminary prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no guarantee that a receipt for the final prospectus will be obtained from the securities regulatory authorities in the Province of British Columbia or that the CSE will accept the listing of the Subordinate Voting Shares.
About the Company
XMachina AI Group Inc. acquires companies that are applying AI and advanced data analytics in innovative ways to solve real world business problems. The Company then accelerates their growth by injecting capital, top tier talent and by streamlining their corporate processes. Current sectors of interest for the Company include supply-chain and logistics, manufacturing, construction, and real estate management. For more information, please visit: https://machina-ai.com.
Media Contact:
XMachina AI Group Inc.
Patrick Brown
Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 514.564.8880
E: pbrown@machina-ai.com
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the listing of the Company's Subordinate Voting Shares on the CSE, the receipt for the preliminary and final non-offering prospectus from the BCSC are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the possibility that planned drilling programs will be delayed, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, activities of the Company may be adversely impacted by the current economic conditions, including the ability of the Company to secure additional financing, the possibility that future development of Company’s products and services results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required approvals, the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the preliminary non-offering prospectus.
Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
