Kaplan Fox Continues Its Investigation Regarding Cryptocurrency Firm FTX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is continuing its investigation of potential claims concerning the crypto exchange platform FTX Trading LTD d/b/a FTX, FTX US, their founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, and Alameda Research, a related party cryptocurrency trading firm.



If you have been affected by the recent revelations concerning FTX

On November 22, 2022, Reuters reported that “Crypto exchange FTX was on the radar of federal prosecutors in Manhattan months before its collapse, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the investigation. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York spent months working on a sweeping examination of cryptocurrency platforms that have U.S. and offshore arms including FTX's massive exchange operations, the report added.”

On November 23, 2022, Bloomberg News published an article titled “From Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for Damages” that stated that at “least three lawsuits have been filed since FTX’s implosion, including one that seeks to represent ‘thousands, if not millions, of consumers nationwide.’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal and businessman and TV personality Kevin O’Leary are also among the defendants. . . FTX’s sudden collapse cost US investors more than $11 billion, according to the Miami lawsuit filed Nov. 15. The platform, with 5 million users worldwide, traded more than $700 billion of crypto last year. ‘The celebrities’ liability hinges mainly on whether the products they promoted are securities,’ . . . said Shane Seppinni, who represents people suing over alleged corporate abuse and who isn’t involved in the FTX cases. If FTX’s yield-bearing accounts, which pay interest on crypto holdings, are found to be securities, ‘then the celebrities who promoted them could be on the hook for big damages,’ he said.”

