ESI Alaska Releases New Guide on How to Get Equipment Serviced and Ready for the Alaskan Winter
EINPresswire.com/ -- As anyone living or working in Alaska knows, life near the arctic circle moves swiftly. And if contractors aren’t keeping their equipment serviced, they could run into costly issues when winter arrives after the short-lived fall in Alaska.
Fall is perhaps the best time to begin any equipment servicing or maintenance. This is because when the cold temps set in, contractors may not be able to change out parts or get their machinery stored properly in time for the ice to arrive. But if a contractor wants to stay in business, these are necessary steps to take.
Depending on the nature of the equipment, there may be several steps a contractor needs to take to get it serviced properly. But for most machinery and equipment, ESI Alaska offers the following steps to take:
• Clean all surfaces
• Wash or remove any debris
• Check radiator fluid
• Add oil as needed
• Add grease as needed
• Inspect batteries for wear
• Inspect electronic contact points
• Perform a walkaround inspection
• Document all damage
• Document any problems (starting or operational issues)
• Make a parts list for replacement
Maintaining the quality of machinery and equipment is essential for operating properly in tough conditions that contractors in Alaska are all familiar with. And it’s also good to note that as all equipment and machinery differ in design, checking manuals to ensure that proper maintenance is being applied is always a good strategy.
ESI Vice President, Nick Ferree, says that ESI’s mission is to ensure that every product that leaves the shop includes our reliability and support.
“The winter in Alaska can be pretty tough. And contractors need the piece of mind that allows them to know their equipment will be taken care of as problems arise when they purchase or rent from us,” he says.
Contractors should also keep an eye out for electrical issues, leaks, and the like. And when a contractor brings in machinery for service in the fall, being proactive beforehand will reduce the cost and need for repairs.
ESI Alaska provides tough equipment for hard-working contractors to rely on in Alaska. And with a service department ready for support, ESI Alaska stands ready to assist any contractor or construction professional when equipment and machinery need servicing before the cold Alaskan winter.
Bring your equipment in today to the ESI Alaska service department so we can help get your machinery ready for the long, cold winter.
Karen Wilken
Equipment Source, Inc.
+1 907-458-6114
