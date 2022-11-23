Armstrong Steel Shares 2023 Pre-engineered Steel Building Trends

Armstrong Steel discusses the major growth the steel building industry is expected to realize in 2023 and beyond.

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The demand for pre-engineered steel buildings is exploding, according to Armstrong Steel. Because of the many benefits that these pre-engineered buildings provide, new industries are turning toward this type of construction for their structure needs.

The recently released 2022 Pre-Engineered Buildings Global Market Report showed that the global steel market is expected to be worth $26.87 billion by 2026, which would represent a CAGR, or compound annual growth rate, of 11.98%.

Pre-engineered buildings have structural columns, rafters, girts, purlins and sheeting which are engineered and manufactured specific to each building purchased and then assembled on site per the erection drawings and all the parts are numbered to correspond with the drawings.

While pre-engineered steel buildings such as the ones manufactured by Armstrong Steel Buildings have been used extensively for workshops, storage, community halls, factories, airport hangars, strip malls and much, much more, they are also in high demand today for office buildings.

Pre-engineered steel buildings provide many benefits, including their flexibility in usage, the speed at which they are constructed, and their overall cost. It's only natural, then, that more and more industries are turning toward this type of structure for their building needs.

The increased demand for pre-engineered steel buildings in the office space market is a significant contributor to the market's expected growth as a whole. In many developing countries experiencing economic growth and rapid urbanization, these pre-engineered steel buildings are preferred because they are cost-effective and can be erected faster than traditional buildings.

The report also states that pre-engineered steel buildings make up anywhere from 75% to 80% of all new corporate and commercial construction. It's no surprise, then, that the industry is expected to experience explosive growth in 2023 and beyond.

One of the biggest trends in the steel building industry, according to Armstrong Steel Buildings, is the adoption of green building practices to positively impact climate change. Steel production has traditionally consumed a significant amount of energy and created a lot of emissions.

New technological advances are allowing steel manufacturing companies to not only reduce their energy consumption but also reduce their emissions at the same time.

Pre-engineered steel buildings are very eco-friendly, too. Armstrong Steel notes that steel itself is 100% recyclable and can be used multiple times over without compromising the integrity of the material. This is yet another reason why pre-engineered steel buildings are a smart investment for any company, organization, or individual who needs a new structure.

As a leading manufacturer of pre-engineered metal buildings, Armstrong Steel Buildings takes pride in delivering high-quality steel buildings across North America. Armstrong Steel Buildings has been delivering high-quality steel buildings for nearly twenty years and provides structures to residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, cannabis, government, and military agencies.

