Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,653 in the last 365 days.

Carbon Market: Results of November 16th Auction held between Québec and California

QUÉBEC, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The results of the 33rd auction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission units held on November 16 jointly with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) were released today.

During the sale, 58,020,854 current vintage emission units were sold at $35.62 CA ($26.80 US), and 7,942,750 2025 vintage emission units went for $34.55 CA ($26.00 US). The sale generated in the order of 294 million Canadian dollars in revenue for Québec. This entire amount will be paid into the Electrification and Climate Change Fund to finance the measures contained in the 2030 Plan for a green economy.

Quick facts:

  • Until now, the carbon market has generated revenue of over 6.7 billion dollars for Québec, all of which is used to support Québec companies, municipalities, institutions and citizens in their transition to a low carbon world.
  • The next auction will take place on Wednesday February 15, 2023. An official notice will be published on the MELCC website 60 days before the auction, as stipulated in the regulation. The registration period will begin on the day the notice is published.
  • Québec adopted GHG emission reduction target below 1990 levels of 37,5% by 2030. As announced in the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy the government intends to make a longer-term commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Associated link:

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/23/c1033.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Carbon Market: Results of November 16th Auction held between Québec and California

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.