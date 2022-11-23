IIROC Trading Halt - MED
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Medgold Resources Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: MED
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 3:12 PM
