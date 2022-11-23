Tennessee Counties Maintain Low Unemployment in October

NASHVILLE – Unemployment in a majority of Tennessee’s counties remained below 5% during October 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold.

In October, every county in the state did experience a small uptick in their unemployment rates.

Williamson County had the lowest rate in the state for the month. At 2.4%, the county’s jobless number inched up by 0.3 of a percentage point.

Moore, Cheatham, and Wilson counties had the next lowest rates at 2.6%. Moore County’s rate experienced an uptick of 0.2 of a percentage point, while Cheatham and Wilson counties each saw their rates increase by 0.3 of a percentage point.

Bledsoe County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate in October. At 5.4%, its rate grew by 0.6 of a percentage point.

Scott and Perry counties had the next highest rates for the month. Scott County’s rate went from 4.5% to 5.2% and Perry County’s rate increased from 4.7% to 5.2%.

Statewide, October unemployment remains low at 3.5% and still close to the record low of 3.2%.

Across the nation, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew by 0.2 of a percentage point in October to 3.7%. Compared to October 2021, the national rate is down 0.9 of a percentage point.

The state and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted to factor in seasonal economic influences such as school breaks and severe weather conditions, while county unemployment rates are not.

A complete analysis of the October 2022 county unemployment data for Tennessee is located here.

To learn more about available job training, how to enroll in Adult Education classes, or to search for employment, Tennesseans can visit TNWorkReady.com.

The state of Tennessee will release the November statewide unemployment rate on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. CST.