BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2022 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 31, 2022. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2022 or December 31, 2022, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-end.



These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

These capital gains estimates reflect the application of proposed changes to the Income Tax Act (Canada) that were tabled in Parliament on November 3rd, 2022 as part of Bill C-32 and that affect the taxation of ETFs. The bill contemplates that the applicable changes will start to apply beginning with the ETFs’ 2022 taxation year. At the time of the publication of these estimates, Bill C-32 has passed first reading in the House of Commons but has not yet been enacted into law.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2022, on or about December 21, 2022. The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 30, 2022, payable on January 5, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2023.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

annual

reinvested

capital

gains per

unit Net asset

value (NAV)

per unit at

Oct 31,

2022 Estimated

annual

reinvested

capital

gains as %

of NAV at

Oct 31, 2022 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH - 16.773268 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO - 17.004769 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 2.31514 29.087564 7.96% iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.48121 14.872926 3.24% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL - 13.344068 0.00% iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C - 19.084629 0.00% iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.45817 18.636019 2.46% iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR - 26.456849 0.00% iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 1.51062 17.512800 8.63% iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB - 14.858636 0.00% iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 1.08949 34.138227 3.19% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU - 42.556697 0.00% iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C - 52.214301 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF - 16.581759 0.00% iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG - 16.606358 0.00% iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR - 50.022485 0.00% iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 1.03842 19.749741 5.26% iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 3.28585 74.626788 4.40% iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD - 11.225478 0.00% iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD - 15.093386 0.00% iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.30976 29.074301 1.07% iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD - 50.246856 0.00% iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD - 16.576359 0.00% iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.22159 45.443009 0.49% iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH - 19.320030 0.00% iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE - 6.663075 0.00% iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL - 38.488232 0.00% iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS - 36.493595 0.00% iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT - 41.435670 0.00% iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO - 39.995890 0.00% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR - 9.555302 0.00% iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C - 10.066632 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG - 35.451265 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U - 25.842446 0.00% iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH - 32.726615 0.00% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.32901 30.367400 1.08% iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.41028 22.531797 1.82% iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.27503 23.902555 1.15% iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB - 27.069887 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.52872 16.661845 3.17% iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB - 18.619819 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG - 34.762062 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU - 32.594247 0.00% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U - 23.891342 0.00% iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.50429 40.617621 1.24% iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.91388 40.418577 2.26% iShares China Index ETF XCH - 13.663640 0.00% iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN - 42.483082 0.00% iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR - 38.028562 0.00% iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS - 19.755526 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.82189 16.993087 4.84% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.24922 54.863462 0.45% iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 1.18666 32.091294 3.70% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG - 21.840258 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U - 16.060729 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH - 22.582451 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 1.52315 23.279917 6.54% iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR - 33.109681 0.00% iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA - 38.010391 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR - 41.560815 0.00% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.45515 25.835544 1.76% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.31217 18.990211 1.64% iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH - 23.813752 0.00% iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 1.07937 26.749327 4.04% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB - 14.082431 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC - 22.194073 0.00% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U - 16.743181 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.19007 28.406228 0.67% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.12851 20.853334 0.62% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG - 16.838591 0.00% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 1.50473 26.055024 5.78% iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 1.76647 24.833510 7.11% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM - 25.848164 0.00% iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN - 29.236915 0.00% iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.27419 23.740755 1.15% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.28592 23.743930 1.20% iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU - 22.496728 0.00% iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP - 38.616628 0.00% iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA - 31.864478 0.00% iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.19054 24.879077 0.77% iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF - 23.097108 0.00% iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 2.38842 24.716252 9.66% iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI - 19.484015 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 2.25144 44.324962 5.08% iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR - 20.045135 0.00% iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB - 18.032462 0.00% iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.99133 34.926507 2.84% iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.69840 25.719853 2.72% iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB - 18.780129 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD - 15.015645 0.00% iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.53614 38.168915 1.40% iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.26327 22.568753 1.17% iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 0.25647 38.543613 0.67% iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB - 18.111143 0.00% iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC - 65.869160 0.00% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD - 31.071485 0.00% iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU - 28.801452 0.00% iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY - 15.678438 0.00% iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 1.09991 30.926825 3.56% iShares India Index ETF XID 0.39589 45.369556 0.87% iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG - 18.990060 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS - 35.793140 0.00% iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 2.87453 27.669997 10.39% iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC - 18.326469 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT - 32.527032 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU - 29.856607 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB - 18.843433 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA - 16.729581 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.00105 25.457123 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.03954 18.828612 0.21% iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.93110 28.734153 3.24% iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH - 22.329313 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI - 30.486585 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML - 22.245403 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM - 24.597549 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS - 30.243424 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM - 24.819528 0.00% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.02071 65.507771 0.03% iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.11159 48.199551 0.23% iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.50801 35.652784 1.42% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.43169 44.758191 0.96% iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.00522 26.201344 0.02% iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF - 14.057350 0.00% iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB - 18.141328 0.00% iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT - 25.152348 0.00% iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ - 88.013046 0.00% iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB - 22.726096 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.00759 15.885195 0.05% iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB - 17.400607 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB - 25.564205 0.00% iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC - 17.263275 0.00% iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE - 17.335690 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA - 19.233449 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM - 16.148357 0.00% iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH - 17.723428 0.00% iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG - 36.405800 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU - 39.054255 0.00% iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U - 28.535502 0.00% iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI - 16.298673 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC - 26.887401 0.00% iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH - 24.799097 0.00% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP - 41.253237 0.00% iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ - 18.175152 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 1.10685 80.783506 1.37% iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB - 18.685960 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH - 36.554190 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP - 40.078689 0.00% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U - 29.248056 0.00% iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU - 36.551028 0.00% iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS - 28.258947 0.00% iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR - 10.384244 0.00% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH - 33.035287 0.00% iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR - 41.583070 0.00% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 1.36632 65.714108 2.08% iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 1.00866 48.834193 2.07% iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR - 52.585324 0.00% iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.40191 28.520720 1.41% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.31050 39.546491 0.79% iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.16296 29.158380 0.56% iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU - 23.806112 0.00% iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.75936 63.348819 1.20%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2022 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2022 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

